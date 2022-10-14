Nellie Olson, the beautiful senior cat

MASON Mich. (WLNS) — Despite her initials, this feline really wants you to say “YES!” to giving her a forever home.

Nellie Olson is 10 years old, but definitely isn’t ready to retire just yet.

Nellie is friendly and affectionate, with a trademark cute, scratchy meow.

The active lady is spayed, vaccinated and ready to leave the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Want to know more about her? Click here or call 517-676-8370.

