ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle football crushes Charlottesville 58-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team dominated Charlottesville Saturday afternoon winning 58-0 on homecoming. The Patriots improve to 5-1. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Builder

Atlantic Builders Opens Presales of New 55+ Community

Atlantic Builders has announced presales for its new 55+ community, Afton Villas, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The attached villa homes, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,650 square feet, include an owner’s suite with a high-end bathroom, a kitchen, a great room, and a dining room on the first floor, with a two-car garage.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSOC Charlotte

8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and downtown Ashland will transform into a vintage Christmas Village to give visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Light Up the Tracks presented by Dominion Power is a six-week holiday celebration featuring a mile-long light display and special...
ASHLAND, VA
wsvaonline.com

8 people shot near JMU this morning

Harrisonburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 8 people injuried early this morning. According to HPD eight individuals received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane overnight Sunday, Oct. 16. Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville police investigating a shooting incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening near the Omni Hotel. Around 5:15 p.m., an officer heard gunshots in the area of the hotel's parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members

At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy