cbs19news
Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
2022 Virginia general election: What Hanover voters will see on their ballots
In Hanover County, voters will either vote for the 1st Congressional District candidate or the 5th Congressional District candidate. Voters living in the Beaverdam District will pick someone to represent them on the board of supervisors -- but there's only one candidate on the ballot.
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle football crushes Charlottesville 58-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team dominated Charlottesville Saturday afternoon winning 58-0 on homecoming. The Patriots improve to 5-1. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
Builder
Atlantic Builders Opens Presales of New 55+ Community
Atlantic Builders has announced presales for its new 55+ community, Afton Villas, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The attached villa homes, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,650 square feet, include an owner’s suite with a high-end bathroom, a kitchen, a great room, and a dining room on the first floor, with a two-car garage.
jerryratcliffe.com
Bennett: ‘When it comes to recruiting, I don’t sell a lot of fluff’
CHARLOTTE — When it comes to recruiting, Tony Bennett goes by an old Howard Cosell mantra. He tells it like it is. Prospects seem to like Bennett’s honest approach. Even the ones that got away talk about how the Virgina coach is a straight shooter. “I’m not a...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN
Johnson is now the No. 24 overall recruit in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2023
NBC12
Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and downtown Ashland will transform into a vintage Christmas Village to give visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Light Up the Tracks presented by Dominion Power is a six-week holiday celebration featuring a mile-long light display and special...
Augusta Free Press
The strange political bedfellows in the Augusta County-Nexus Services dustup
Politics is sure making for some strange bedfellows in Augusta County, which is blowing up over controversial comments made by the Commonwealth’s attorney at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. You almost need a scorecard to keep track of who’s who and where they all fit in. I’ll...
wsvaonline.com
8 people shot near JMU this morning
Harrisonburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 8 people injuried early this morning. According to HPD eight individuals received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane overnight Sunday, Oct. 16. Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.
cbs19news
Charlottesville police investigating a shooting incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening near the Omni Hotel. Around 5:15 p.m., an officer heard gunshots in the area of the hotel's parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile...
wina.com
Two juveniles shot near Omni Hotel parking lot
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have detained two juveniles after two other juveniles were shot near the Omni Hotel parking lot. Around 5:15 Saturday afternoon, a CPD officer heard gunshots near the parking lot. Officers responded and found one male juvenile who was transported to UVa with serious wounds. A second male juvenile showed up in the ER with non-life threatening wounds.
timesvirginian.com
United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members
At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
Gunman Apprehended Following Mass Shooting At Gathering In Harrisonburg That Wounded Eight
A 20-year-old convicted felon is in custody following a mass shooting that left eight with gunshot wounds over the weekend not far from James Madison University in Virginia, authorities announced. Harrisonburg resident Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 17 following the shooting, which happened in the 1500 block...
WHSV
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured eight people over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at an outdoor gathering along the 1500 block of Devon Lane. Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, is now charged with...
