2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue.

They said the booth was robbed by four people, at least one of whom was armed.

Investigators said the store owner shot at the robbers, one of whom died at the scene.

Police said the three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found nearby.

They said a suspect in the vehicle who had a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced.

The other two suspects have not been found.

See a map of the scene:

