ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aku1P_0iZ9TSaF00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue.

They said the booth was robbed by four people, at least one of whom was armed.

Investigators said the store owner shot at the robbers, one of whom died at the scene.

Police said the three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found nearby.

They said a suspect in the vehicle who had a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced.

The other two suspects have not been found.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates on this developing story.

See a map of the scene:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 47

Jimmy
4d ago

My sympathy to the shop owner that he has to go through this just because he was trying to make a living for his family. Even though he is justified in doing this I'm sure it will still weigh heavy on him.

Reply(1)
40
Jacob
4d ago

Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Hopefully the shop owner is ok. Sad when people have to defend their business with violence.

Reply
29
TKA1026
4d ago

Just waiting for the first macaroon to say the shop owner broke rules by having a gun in there or some other stupid comment defending the would be robbers.

Reply(10)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: 2 injured in Orlando drive-by shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening. Officers were called to the intersection of Fanfair Ave. and Edgemoor St. just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Investigators say two people were standing on the corner when...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
131K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy