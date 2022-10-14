ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WBEC AM

Take A Guess: How Does Massachusetts Take Their Bagels?

All right, Berkshire County bagel lovers. How do you take your bagels? Toasted? Slathered with plain cream cheese? How about topped with egg, cheese, and sausage? Or perhaps cream cheese and lox(smoked salmon)?. Forget about the toppings for a second. How about the bagel itself? Nowadays, you can find bagels...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
Elle Silver

I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.

Dogs often crap in the yard in front of the duplex where I live. No one cleans up after their dog even though this is the socially expected thing to do. One would think a dog owner would realize someone lives in this duplex — a family (two families, in fact) — and do the courtesy of cleaning up after their dog. But it appears that this is something that only happens in rich neighborhoods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Live 95.9

What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?

Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

People on TikTok keep boasting about what they do from 5am to 9am. I just lie in bed, if the dog will let me

You will not be surprised to hear that there’s another TikTok microtrend to feel bad about. It’s called #my5to9 (4.6m views) and it’s a two-headed beast, covering what people do in the 5am to 9am slot before work and their 5pm to 9pm post-work schedules. It’s a wholesome if exhausting-looking sequence of workouts, food prep and domestic drudgery. I watched one user cook, prep the next day’s breakfast and lunch, do laundry, plump pillows, bathe, exfoliate and moisturise. Then I needed a lie-down to recover.
12tomatoes.com

Viral Frozen Pizza Hack Divides The Internet

This is quite the hack and you won’t be able to believe your eyes once you have had the chance to see it. The Australians have gone wild. We still do not know where we stand on this one but we are more than happy to pass it along.
Terry Mansfield

Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'

After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year. Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash. During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.
HackerNoon

A Scream in the Night

WE kept, on the Planetara, always the time and routine of our port of departure. The rest of that afternoon and evening were a blank of confusion to me. Anita’s words; the touch of my hand upon her arm; that 331vast realm of what might be for us, like a glimpse of a magic land of happiness which I had seen in her eyes, and perhaps she had seen in mine––all this surged within me.
ILLINOIS STATE
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

