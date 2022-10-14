Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CIVI - Free Report) closed at $64.82, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
Zacks.com
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PXS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.88, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Comstock Resources (CRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CRK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.54, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
Zacks.com
Assertio (ASRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ASRT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.21, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had...
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ORCC - Free Report) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
United States Steel (X) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
X - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.73, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had lost...
Zacks.com
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed at $22.35, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Icon PLC (ICLR): Can Its 5.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
ICLR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $183.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15% loss over the past four weeks. Icon scored a strong price rise...
Zacks.com
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
IEP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.31, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
HP (HPQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HPQ - Free Report) closed at $25.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
GWRE - Free Report) is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Zacks.com
4 Top Stocks to Buy From the Promising Building Products Industry
URI - Free Report) , Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (. WMS - Free Report) , Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (. ACA - Free Report) are set to benefit from operational excellence, geographic and product diversification strategies, accretive buyouts and higher infrastructural spending. Industry Description. The Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous...
Zacks.com
Can Value Investors Consider Vector Group (VGR) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Inspire (INSP) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
INSP - Free Report) shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $176.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Options
MHK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $65.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Bet on Amid Market Uncertainties
The year so far has been highly volatile for the U.S. stock market. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has increased worries for investors who were already concerned about global economic recovery due to increasing crude oil prices, rising inflation and a hawkish policy adopted by the Fed, leading to high volatility in the equity market.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now
ITCI - Free Report) stock is benefiting from the higher demand for its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug, Caplyta. We are positive about the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for investors to add the stock to their portfolio as the stock is poised to carry the momentum ahead.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Greif (GEF) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Comments / 0