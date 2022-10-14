ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Human remains found in search for missing teenager Leah Croucher

Human remains have been found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019.Thames Valley Police (TVP) confirmed it identified human remains during forensic examinations in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, during the search for the missing teenager. Forensic work is likely to continue “for some time” as the force pursues formal identification.The force launched a murder investigation earlier this afternoon after officers received a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday, leading to a search that found “personal possessions” belonging to Ms Croucher in a Milton Keynes property.The 19-year-old was last seen in the city...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mailplus.co.uk

Leah mum’s agony as hearse removes body

THE mother of murdered Leah Croucher broke down in tears last night as she watched a body being removed from a house over three years after she went missing. Her family said their ‘darkest fears had come true’ after human remains - feared to be Leah - were found on Monday in a house less than half a mile from where the 19-year-old disappeared.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Police announce discovery of new evidence in missing toddler case as dispatch call obtained

Police have announced the discovery of new evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon while a dispatch call by emergency services has been obtained by local media. The 20-month-old boy has been missing for almost a week. Police have said that Quinton was last seen at home in Savannah, Georgia, around 6am on Wednesday 5 October. About three hours later, he was missing. “We’ve seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward and we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us,” the Chatham County Police Department posted on Facebook...
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Mail

Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy