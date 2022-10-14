ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, NY

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch

Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Deontay Wilder blasts out Helenius in first to roar back into title picture

Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

Claressa Shields' Fight of the Year contender highlights banner year for women's boxing

On the Chinese calendar, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. In boxing, it’s the Year of the Woman. Women boxers have broken through the glass ceiling in a resounding way in 2022, and showing the men how the sport should be run. On Saturday, Claressa Shields won an undisputed championship in a staggering third different weight class, scoring a unanimous decision over Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London to become a 4-belt champion at middleweight.
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
HipHopDX.com

Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges Following Raid On New Jersey Home

Tsu Surf has been arrested in New Jersey on federal racketeering charges in connection with a DEA case, following a raid by authorities. According to Fox 5 New York, the battle rapper (real name Rahjon Cox) was apprehended on Thursday (October 13) by the U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force at a home in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
defpen

Alycia Baumgardner Uninterested In Rematch With Mikaela Mayer

All eyes were on the O2 Arena this afternoon as women’s boxing took center stage. In the main event, Claressa Shields earned a unanimous decision victory against Savannah Marshall, bu the co-main event was equally as anticipated. In a 10-round super featherweight unification title bout, Alycia Baumgardner completed the all-Michigan sweep by earning a split-decision victory against Mikaela Mayer. Two judges gave the Michigan native a 96-94 edge while Mikaela Mayer scored the bout 97-93 in the California native’s favor. Regardless of the official scores, many fans were left calling for a rematch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Wilder feels sympathy for Helenius after knocking him out

By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) had mixed emotions about stopping his old friend & sparring partner Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night in their headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder landed a short right hand late in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One

NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Haney: No Matter Who It Is, We Want To Fight The Best Fighters In the World

Devin Haney is far from done with what he plans to accomplish in the sport. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion once again showed why he’s among the best in the world following a repeat win over former unified champ George Kambosos Jr. Haney—Oakland-bred and now based out of Las Vegas—traveled to Melbourne to defend his crown four months after fully unifying the lightweight division in the same city, soundly outpointing Sydney’s Kambosos (20-2, 10KOs) over twelve rounds in their October 15 ESPN-televised main event at Rod Laver Arena.
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney Punishes George Kambosos For Dominant Decision, Retains Titles

George Kambosos Jr. could jitterbug and switch hit all that he wanted as a self-avowed reformed fighter. In the end, it made no difference: he simply had no answer for Devin Haney. In virtually a repeat of their encounter four months earlier, the 23-year-old Haney outworked and bruised up Kambosos...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62, The Morning After: Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight bid goes up in flames

UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevadas, was a baffling affair. Not the outcome. No, most fans and analysts expected that the powerful left leg of Jonathan Martinez would ruin Cub Swanson’s night. It did all that and more, breaking him down en route to a punishing, painful low kick stoppage that earned “The Dragon” an extra $50,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy