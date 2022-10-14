ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Replica Gun At Forest Park Walmart Sets Off Active Shooter Rumors

Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Two male juveniles were apprehended Sunday afternoon after a replica gun in their possession set off speculation on social media that there may have been an active shooter event at the Forest Park Walmart, 1300 Des Plaines Ave. in Forest Park.
Westchester Police Chief Confronts Crime Perception And Reality

Westchester Police Chief Daniel Babic during a Feb. 7 press conference in Chicago. | Screenshot. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Residents of Westchester are now getting relatively frequent updates about crimes and other policing matters on the village’s new website, which has prompted alarm among some community members.
WESTCHESTER, IL
Community Raising Funds For Melrose Park Families Displaced By Fire

The two-story building at 125 N. 17th Ave. in Melrose Park that was destroyed by fire on Oct. 6, displacing three families. | File. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Community members are raising funds for multiple Melrose Park families who were displaced after a fire...
MELROSE PARK, IL
Rev. Johnnie R. Haynie, Prominent Broadview Pastor, Dies

Monday, October 17, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview is mourning the death of Rev. Johnnie R. Haynie, the longtime pastor of Garden of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 S. 17th Ave. in Broadview. Haynie’s death was confirmed by members of his church and his funeral information has been announced by Wallace Broadview Funeral Home.
BROADVIEW, IL
Northlake’s Newest Alderman Rooted In Youth Sports

New Northlake Ald. Juan Urbina at a City Council meeting on Oct. 17. | Shanel Romain. Monday, October 17, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Northlake’s newest alderman has an extensive background in local youth sports, which was a main reason why he was recruited for the job, said the suburb’s mayor, Jeffrey Sherwin.
NORTHLAKE, IL

