Lyon Co. man flips ’85 Corvette, seriously injured

READING (KSNT) – An early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 58-year-old Reading man was driving a 1985 Corvette south on Burlingame Road in Lyon County when the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch, according to the KHP. The vehicle flipped and came to rest on its top.

The man was taken to Newman Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report.

