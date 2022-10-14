Physicists from the University of Warsaw and the Military University of Technology have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features

Read full article on original website
Announcing ‘Quantum 2022’ – an international online workshop taking place on 22 and 23 October
Co-organised in collaboration with the World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS), the Chinese Physical Society (CPS) and the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), IOP Publishing is running ‘Quantum 2022’, a a free online workshop for the international quantum science and technology community. Co-organised in collaboration with...
Scientists have grown custom-shaped nanoparticles
Physicists at Ural Federal University (UrFU) and their colleagues from the Institute of Electrophysics, Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Ion Plasma and Laser Technologies, Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan have developed a technology for the growth of nonspherical nanoparticles that are synthesized in the process of ion implantation. The new technique makes it possible to grow nanoparticles of different shapes and thus obtain the necessary properties and control these properties. The technology is applicable to various metals, both noble metals such as gold, silver and platinum, as well as “ordinary” metals, the scientists assure. A description of the technology and the results of the first experiments – copper implantation in ceramics – published in the Journal of Physics and Chemistry of Solids.
Polyester chemistry highlights possible role of microdroplets in the origin of life
Scientists have long been fascinated with the origin of life on Earth, namely the transition from simple pre-biotic organic molecules to living cell systems. How did these chemical reactions come about, and how did it drive the chemical evolution? Pre-biotic chemistry is the study of how organic compounds formed and self-organised in the buildup to the origin of life on Earth. Different initial pre-biotic compounds have been proposed for the polymerisation step that supposedly played the driving role in chemical evolution. According to speculations on the abiotic origin of life, pre-biotic organic compounds not relevant in modern biochemistry could also have, in fact, played an important role in chemical evolution. Thus, in 2019, researchers from the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) first suggested protocell models based on polyester microdroplets. A new international and interdisciplinary research collaboration, led by researchers from the ELSI at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, now explores the suitable conditions for the synthesis and assembly of polyester microdroplets. Their results show that polyester microdroplets form in much wider conditions than was previously understood, making them a viable candidate as a protocell model.
Development of high-time-resolution measurement of electron temperature and density in a magnetically confined plasma
Fusion power generation uses the energy generated by fusion reactions in high-temperature plasma. To achieve this, it is necessary to precisely measure the fast-changing high-temperature plasma to understand and control the physical phenomena. A research group from the National Institute for Fusion Science in Japan and the University of Wisconsin in the United States have developed a high-performance laser device and succeeded in advancing a method to measure electron temperature and density in plasma at a world record speed of 20,000 times per second for almost 70 spatial points, more than 600 times faster than conventional methods. As a result, it is possible to study fast changes in plasma in detail, which has been difficult until now.
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth’s climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Intermetallic palladium-zinc alloy: a corrosion-resistant, highly active, low-cost electrocatalyst!
Palladium—a precious metal—is attracting attention as a fuel cell electrocatalyst, which requires metals with high electrocatalytic activity. Because of the high cost of palladium, creating a palladium-zinc alloy should improve catalytic activity while reducing costs. In addition, corrosion resistance is important for potential electrocatalyst materials because catalytic reactions use extremely corrosive alkaline aqueous solutions that degrade metal electrocatalysts and lower their efficiency over time.
New dataset reveals biological “treasure trove” of Arctic Ocean
A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their extinction risk. A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their...
Earth’s warming hole not indication of abrupt climate change event, study finds
A new study from scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science suggests that the pattern of temperature change of the world’s oceans may not be an indication of an impending abrupt climate change event as depicted in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow.”
2022 Ronald C. Davidson Award for Plasma Physics Goes to Ian H. Hutchinson
MELVILLE, NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 — AIP Publishing has selected Ian H. Hutchinson, a professor of nuclear science and engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as the recipient of its 2022 Ronald C. Davidson Award for Plasma Physics for his paper, “Electron holes in phase space: What they are and why they matter.”
Dr. Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, considered among the most relevant worldwide researchers according to the Stanford University
Barcelona, October 17th, 2022. Manel Esteller, Director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC), ICREA Researcher and Professor of Genetics at the University of Barcelona has been considered among the group of top 0.06% researchers with the most impact on world level in all areas of Science by the prestigious Stanford University in the United States.
Researchers find protein complex that regulates migration of neurons and neuroblastoma cancer cells
During brain development, neurons have to migrate long distances through complex environments until they reach their final destination. In order to find guidance, they must establish several interactions —which are still hard to study— between their receptors and the surrounding molecules. Now, a paper published in the prestigious journal Cell has identified how two different proteins, the neuronal receptor Unc5 and the molecule Glipican 3 (GPC3), collaborate decisively in the guidance of neurons in two different processes: brain formation and the propagation of brain-derived cancer cells (neuroblastoma).
The Ocean should be treated as a living entity with inherent rights, and Ocean-centered governance introduced to resolve crises and foster a more harmonious co-existence with humanity, advocate researchers at the Earth Law Center and elsewhere
In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001828. In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001828. Article Title: Living in relationship with the Ocean to transform governance in...
Advanced genomic approaches hold promise for marine conservation
Genetic and genomic technologies have tremendous potential for protecting marine life, but are currently being underutilized, argue Madeleine van Oppen of the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the University of Melbourne and Melinda Coleman with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, Australia in an essay publishing on October 17th in the open access journal PLOS Biology.
Miniature permanent magnets can be printed on a 3D printer
Scientists from the Ural Federal University and the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences are determining the optimal conditions for 3D printing of permanent magnets from hard magnetic compounds based on rare-earth metals. This will make it possible to start small-scale production of magnets, give them any shape during manufacturing, and create complex configurations of magnets. Such magnets are suitable for miniature electric motors and electric generators, on which pacemakers work. In addition, the technology minimizes production waste and has a shorter production cycle. A description of the method and experimental results are published at the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials.
Future emissions from ‘country of permafrost’ significant, must be factored into global climate targets
By the end of this century, permafrost in the rapidly warming Arctic will likely emit as much carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere as a large industrial nation, and potentially more than the U.S. has emitted since the start of the industrial revolution. By the end of this century,...
Demonstration of eco-friendly hydrogen combustor to achieve carbon neutrality
An eco-friendly hydrogen combustor for domestic gas turbine that reduces carbon dioxide emissions has been developed and will be undergoing field test. An eco-friendly hydrogen combustor for domestic gas turbine that reduces carbon dioxide emissions has been developed and will be undergoing field test. The Korea Institute of Machinery and...
Researchers to holistically assess buildings’ thermal resilience, sustainability
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the frequency and severity of both heat waves and extreme cold weather events increase across the United States, assessing how well a structure can handle extreme temperatures — known as thermal resilience — becomes critical, according to Penn State Associate Professor of Architectural Engineering Julian Wang. With a four-year, $500,000 National Science Foundation grant, a Penn State team led by Wang is developing a new holistic framework to understand the relationship between thermal resilience and sustainable design strategies for buildings and communities.
Algae-based food goes global: scaling up marine aquaculture to produce nutritious, sustainable food
Terrestrial agriculture provides the backbone of the world’s food production system. An opinion article publishing October 17th in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Charles H. Greene at University of Washington, Friday Harbor, Washington, US and Celina M. Scott-Buechler at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, US makes the case for increased investment in algae aquaculture systems as a means of meeting nutritional needs while reducing the ecological footprint of food production.
Air pollution from factories and vehicles linked to worse outcomes for patients with lung disease
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 – People with a disease characterized by lung scarring that has no obvious cause are more likely to die if they live in areas with higher levels of air pollution composed of chemicals associated with industrial sources and vehicular traffic, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh scientists.
