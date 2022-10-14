CLAYTON, La. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident in Clayton that killed one man. Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said there is an open investigation of a fatal shooting that happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the area of Margaret Circle. Authorities have not determined whether the shooting was a homicide, she said.

