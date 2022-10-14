Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Corbett Howard Edgin
Corbett Edgin was born April 16, 1970, in Natchez, MS, and died Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Natchez. He was a graduate of South Natchez High School, attended Delta State, was in the Mississippi Air National Guard, and was a graduate of Barber Academy. Corbett worked at Edgin Construction Company.
Janny Scarborough
NATCHEZ – Visitation for Janny Scarborough, 73, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Jackson will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home. Janny was born July 12, 1949, in Alexandria, LA the daughter of Thomas Scarborough and Elizabeth...
Craig – Vaughan
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Friddle of Jackson, TN and the late Mr. John Craig of Ripley, TN and Ms. Melissa Vaughan of Natchez, Mississippi, and Mr. Hays Vaughan of Ocean Springs, MS would like to announce the engagement, of their children, Anna Kate Craig of Jackson, TN and Nolan Vaughan of Natchez, MS.
The magical Natchez vibe
Last weekend was a magical weekend for Natchez – and I actually am taking that description from the very words spoken by the Ambassador of France to the United States, Philippe Etienne who fell in love with our city in literally one day. Sitting together watching Patti LaBelle perform...
Vintage warplanes roar across Natchez skies
Curious about the roar of WWII aircraft engines buzzing along the Mississippi River and across downtown Natchez?. The vintage planes were part of a Warbird Formation Clinic out of Tallulah, Louisiana. The Southern Heritage Air Foundation and the North American Trainer Association is hosting the clinic. Planes flew down from...
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
Freddie Ray
Freddie Lee Ray, 66, of Natchez, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez hospital. Freddie L. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Morris Neal Ray and Christine James Ray, and one sister, Mary Ray Whitlock. Freddie leaves behind his loving wife of 36...
Roy White, Jr.
BLUE HILL, MS – Services for Roy “Blue Brother” White, Jr., 67, of Fayette, MS who died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS will be at Little Zion Christian Church in Blue Hill, MS on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Columbus Felton officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery in Pattison, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
BALLOON RACE ALERTS: Update on Sunday morning flight
Foggy conditions this morning caused a delay in take-off. Pilots may still fly at their discretion, taking off from various locations and heading toward a target behind the Natchez Mall. Others may fly over the Concordia Parish area as conditions allow.
Balloon Race Alerts: Saturday afternoon balloon flight
Balloons may take off in Concordia Parish area approximately 4:30 pm. Pilots flying at their discretion.
Balloon information texts not working; please see Facebook page
NATCHEZ — Because of technical issues, text messages with information about when and where balloons are flying are not being sent. We are working diligently to correct the issue. In the meantime, you can find information about balloon flights on our Facebook page.
Shooting fatality in Clayton under investigation
CLAYTON, La. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident in Clayton that killed one man. Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said there is an open investigation of a fatal shooting that happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the area of Margaret Circle. Authorities have not determined whether the shooting was a homicide, she said.
Wayne County rallies past Natchez High
WAYNESBORO — Natchez High School head coach Steven Davis Sr. was not a happy camper after his Bulldogs lost to the Wayne County War Eagles 33-12 last Friday night in an MHSAA Region 3-5A game. But this time is not because of the way his team played. It was...
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022
Hollis Louis Green, 32, 11 Government Fleet Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set. Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 28, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge. Ronald Cortez Johnson, 30,...
Spread the word on available funding for home repairs for those in need
If you know someone living in poverty in Natchez who needs repairs to their home, please let them know about the city’s Special Needs Assistance Program. The City of Natchez, working with Concordia Bank and Trust and Home Bank, right now is seeking qualified homeowners interested in the SNAP housing assistance program.
Get in one last balloon fix before starting your work week — images and more from Sunday’s action
Do you need one last balloon fix before starting the work week? Here are a few images from Sunday morning’s flight from the Concordia Parish airport. You can also click the video above for some more balloon race action. The only question left is “Can you wait until next...
