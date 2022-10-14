Read full article on original website
Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss
After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout
The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
WKYC
Guardians' Josh Naylor calls Yankees' Gerrit Cole his 'son' after home run; Cole responds
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor's home run off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday sent the sold-out crowd at Progressive Field into a frenzy. But perhaps nobody was more excited than the...
Yankees Pitcher Takes Dig At Aaron Boone After Walk-Off Loss
The Yankees let a great opportunity go by the wayside Saturday night in Cleveland. The American League East champions had a chance to put the Guardians on the brink of elimination when they took a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning of the teams’ AL Division Series Game 3. After Wandy Peralta allowed a pair of one-out singles, New York manager Aaron Boone turned to Clarke Schmidt instead of All-Star closer Clay Holmes. Schmidt wasn’t able to come through for the visitors, as he allowed singles to three of the four batters he saw and Cleveland walked off with a 6-5 win at Progressive Field.
Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’
There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
Ex-Mets prospect turns heads in White Sox managerial interview
It looks like the White Sox will have a new manager soon. Following Tony La Russa’s resignation due to health concerns, Chicago has been looking for someone to take his place. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One of the candidates is Pedro Grifol, who seems to...
Terry Francona Has Perfect Perspective For Guardians-Yankees Game 5
Make no mistake: The Yankees, not the Guardians, are the ones with everything to lose Monday night in Game 5 of their American League Division Series. New York kept its season alive Sunday night with a win in the do-or-die Game 4 at Progressive Field. Now, the Bronx Bombers get a winner-take-all showdown at Yankee Stadium for a right to go play the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series.
Texans Reportedly Fire Jack Easterby, Nick Caserio Gains Control
The Houston Texans have fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning. Easterby, who served as the New England Patriots team chaplain and character coach prior to questionably ascending through the NFL ranks, was hired by Houston in 2019. Easterby had a key voice in the organization thanks to his budding relationship with Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair, but his tenure with the organization was filled with questions and controversy. Most notably, Easterby was included in a Sports Illustrated report citing the strain and division he created inside the Houston organization.
Sporting News
Yankees vs. Guardians weather updates: ALDS Game 5 officially moved from Monday night after lengthy delay
After a lengthy delay Monday night, Game 5 of the ALDS will officially be moved to Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. The game, originally slated to be played at 7:07 p.m. Monday, was rained out despite MLB's hope to play it on the day it was scheduled. It isn't be the...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery ‘Shocked’ By These Jake DeBrusk Traits
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk’s career as a member of the Boston Bruins hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be moving forward. After undergoing a turbulent year in 2021-22, when he requested a trade from Boston before ultimately signing a two-year contract extension at the trade deadline and later rescinding his trade request, DeBrusk has looked like the Bruins’ best player when he’s been healthy enough to stay on the ice through the team’s first three games of the season.
Angels Superstar Shohei Ohtani Laments Lack of Team Success in '22
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani had one of the greatest seasons by a player in MLB history, launching 34 home runs and 95 RBI while pitching to a 2.66 ERA across 28 starts. While the 28-year-old acknowledged that it was a “good season for me personally.” Ohtani was...
Dodgers Executive Labels Season ‘An Organizational Failure’
The Los Angeles Dodgers followed up their best-in-baseball regular season campaign of 111 wins in disappointing fashion after falling short in the first round of the postseason against the San Diego Padres. In the best-of-five National League Division Series matchup, the Dodgers dropped their consecutive games after taking Game 1...
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Reacts To Josh Naylor’s Aggressive Trolling
The Yankees collected a necessary win Sunday night, but it was a member of the Guardians who was responsible for Game 4’s most memorable highlight at Progressive Field. Josh Naylor took one of the most animated trips around the bases you’ll ever see when he laced a solo home run off Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning as Cleveland trailed New York 3-1. A fired-up Naylor motioned rocking a baby throughout his trot, and as he approached third base, the Guardians designated hitter could be seen saying, “That’s my little (expletive) son,” in reference to Cole.
Patriots Captain ‘Gutted’ By Ace Special Teamer’s Knee Injury
CLEVELAND — One of the New England Patriots’ kicking-game stalwarts suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Veteran special teamer Cody Davis went down clutching his knee while covering a kickoff late in the first half of New England’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He walked to the locker room with members of the Patriots’ training staff and swiftly was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Yankees Will Have Gerrit Cole Available in Relief for Game 5 vs. Guardians
The New York Yankees may go to their ace at some point during tonight’s Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians if they need to. According to National baseball reporter for the Washington Post, Chelsea Janes, manager Aaron Boone has confirmed Gerrit Cole could be available for the series clincher.
Did New York City Pull Strings For Hometown Yankees After Game 5 Postponement?
The win-or-go-home Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed late Monday night, only for the visitors to not have a place to stay hours before their makeup back at Yankee Stadium. Given the situation and the high stakes, there’s no way there wasn’t some sort...
