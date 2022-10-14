Patti LaBelle, Jane Seymour Star in 2022 Lifetime Christmas Movies: Full Schedule

Lifetime has your Christmas movie needs covered. This year, the network is delivering a dose of Yuletide cheer courtesy of 26 movies new movies featuring stars such as Patti LaBelle, Jane Seymour, and Keshia Knight Pulliam . The merry-making begins Nov. 5. Keep reading for details about Lifetime’s 2022 Christmas movie schedule.

Lifetime Christmas movies airing in November 2022

Nov. 5: Merry Swissmas stars Full House alum Jodie Sweetin as Alex, an architect who decides to spend the holidays at her mother Caroline’s (Jane Wheeler) new inn in Switzerland. While there, she meets Liam (Tim Rozon), a single father and the inn’s manager. As he introduces Alex to Switzerland’s Christmas traditions, he helps her open herself up to love and forgiveness.

Nov. 6 : In Well Suited for Christmas fashion designer Rachel Rocca (Mercedes de la Zerda) lands a spot in a contest to create a tuxedo for eligible bachelor Brett Stone (Franco Lo Presti) for a Christmas charity gala. As Rachel begins to unthread Brett’s well-spun public image, she discovers the true reason behind his Christmas charity. The two find themselves falling in love.

Nov. 10: Christmas on Mistletoe Lake stars Genelle Willams as Reilly Shore, who every Christmas takes an adventurous trip to a random spot on the map. This year, that destination is the quaint hamlet of Mistletoe Lake. There, she meets Raymond Mitchell (Corey Sevier), who is selling his boat and can’t participate in the town’s Christmas Harbor Festival. Raymond’s daughter Emma enlists Reilly’s help to convince him to enter the festival so they can have one last Christmas on Mistletoe Lake.

Nov. 11: The Dog Days of Christmas stars Georgia Flood and Ezekiel Simat. While visiting her family during Christmastime, Annie Blake (Flood), who works for a global non-profit, teams up with local vet Dylan Hawkes (Simat), her old high school debate partner, to save an animal rescue.

‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ | Lifetime

Nov. 12: Reindeer Games Homecoming stars Sweet Magnolias’ Justin Bruening as a fading Hollywood star named Chase. He returns to his hometown, where he ends up participating in the annual Reindeer Games. Chase faces off against MacKenzie Graves (Sarah Drew), who wants nothing more than to defeat her former high school crush. As the competition heats up, so does the spark between Mac and Chase.

Nov. 13: In Six Degrees of Santa , Christmas enthusiast and single mom Harper (Kathryn Davis) has created a program, Six Degrees of Santa, in which anonymous “Santas” give a gift and set of instructions to be passed along, temporarily enjoyed, and re-gifted, indefinitely. When Harper’s own gift lands in the hands of entrepreneur Jason (Steve Lund), he’s convinced that the original Santa might be his soulmate.

Nov. 17: Sweet Navidad is about a pastry chef named Carmen (Camila Banus) who dreams of opening her own Puerto Rican-influenced bakery. She’s hired to work on a hotel’s holiday gala, where she has to collaborate with chef Jax (Mark Hapka). The two do not mix well. As they race against the clock to assemble their intricate holiday menu, sparks fly, and they realize they might have more to learn from one another than they initially thought.

Nov. 18: Brooke Elliott of Sweet Magnolias plays country music superstar Chrissy Kessley in A Country Christmas Harmony. With her record sales on a rapid decline, a record exec strong-arms Chrissy into returning to her hometown she left behind to perform a live Christmas concert. There, she reconnects with her ex and former country music duo partner Luke Covington (Brandon Quinn), whom she abandoned to pursue her solo career.

Nov. 19: Santa Bootcamp stars Emily Kinney as event planner Emily Strauss, who is hired by mall magnate Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy) to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors. Emily heads to Santa Bootcamp to find the perfect Santa and the inspiration she will need to make the evening a success. There, she meets Belle (Rita Moreno), the bootcamp’s drill sergeant with a heart of gold. Belle helps Emily rediscover the magic of Christmas and find romance along the way.

Nov. 20: In A Show-Stopping Christmas , Riley Burdett (Jamie Perez), the artistic director of the Onota Theatre, learns that Regina, the theater’s Scrooge-like owner, plans to sell the property before the holiday performance, Riley must call upon the ghosts of Regina’s past, present, and future to change her mind. Meanwhile, she casts Sam Palmer (Thomas McDonnell), a big TV star who’s just moved to the area, as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Caro. His star power, his cleverness, and his budding love for Riley help her save the theater and steal her heart.

Lifetime’s Thanksgiving weekend movie premieres

‘Baking All the Way’ | Lifetime

Nov. 24 : In Baking All the Way , Julia Wilson (Cory Lee), an accomplished pastry chef, heads to a small town bakery famous for its gingerbread to complete her Christmas cookbook. There she finds herself at odds with Kris Thompson (Yannick Bisson), the bakery’s charming but private owner, who is ambivalent about sharing his secret recipe.

Nov. 25 : Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer star in Steppin’ Into the Holiday . Lopez plays former Broadway star Billy Holiday. Billy returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of the hit TV series Celebrity Dance Off . There, he connects with Rae (Kramer), the charismatic owner of the local dance studio. The two work together to revive the town’s traditional Christmas Eve show.

Nov. 26: Frasier ’s Kelsey Grammer stars with his daughter Spencer Grammer in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve . It’s about a successful businessman (Kelsey Grammer) who’s neglected his relationships with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) and his only granddaughter. After a Christmas Eve car accident, Santa gives him 12 chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life.

Nov. 27: Jane Seymour and Joe Lando from Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman reunite for A Christmas Spark . Seymour plays a recently widowed woman and former drama teacher named Molly. While visiting her daughter for Christmas, Molly reluctantly takes over directing the town’s Christmas pageant. She finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town’s most eligible bachelor.

Lifetime Christmas movies airing in December 2022

‘Serving Up the Holidays’ | Lifetime

Dec. 1: In Serving Up the Holidays, Scarlett (Britt Irvin) is a chef and co-owner of an upscale restaurant. She receives a ticket to a holiday cooking getaway in a beautiful villa where she’ll re-learn festive cooking from the bottom up. She also might find love with a handsome rival chef from her past (Zach Roerig), and regain the Christmas spirit her food—and her life—truly needs.

Dec. 2: Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas stars Valery Ortiz as national news weather forecaster Bridget Torres. She’s excited to announce a special “snow-cast” at the annual Christmas Eve festival in Leavenworth, Washington. But Bridget’s plans to shine are foiled when Drake Kincaid (Brandon Quinn), a talk show host who refused to hire her as his co-host, joins her for the broadcast. The unlikely duo soon finds themselves falling for each other. But when Bridget finally discovers why Drake didn’t hire her, it tests their budding romance.

Dec.3 : Keshia Knight Pulliam teams up with Patti LaBelle for A New Orleans Noel . Grace Hill (Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (Brad James) studied architecture together in college. But their lives took them on separate paths. Now, they’ve both been hired to work on the home of Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle)—a New Orleans praline icon. The pair they find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…and butting heads over more than just architecture.

‘Merry Textmas’ | Lifetime

Dec. 4: In Merry Textmas, Ariana Ron Pedrique plays Gaby Diaz, an app developer from Austin. She’s the last unmarried sibling in her very close and very traditional family. Every year, the Diaz family gathers at their abuela’s house in Oaxaca, Mexico. When Gaby accidentally adds Alex Alvarado (Rodrigo Massa), a handsome graphic designer who’s lost touch with his own Mexican roots, to the family group chat, her well-meaning family decides to secretly invite him to join them for the holidays.

Dec. 8: In Scentsational Christmas , perfumer Ellie Reddy’s (Nanzeen Contractor) boss tasks her to create a holiday scent. She returns to her quaint and festive family home for Christmas to find inspiration. There she meets handsome yet bookish writer, Logan Osborne (Mykee Selkin). Ellie and Logan team up to keep her late mother’s candle-making business afloat. In the process, they inadvertently bring Christmas cheer back to the town, all while falling in love.

Dec. 9 : In A Recipe for Joy , ambitious food correspondent, Carly Hayes (Erin Agostino) heads to Angel Heights to help Grant Quinn (Dillon Casey), a perfectionist, attention-shy chef, reopen his family’s beloved diner and film it as a holiday special pilot for her television show. Thanks to Carly, Grant will not only re-open his restaurant, but most probably his heart.

‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’ | Lifetime

Dec. 10: In Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas , estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve. They’re forced to take refuge inside a church, along with a handful of also-trapped parishioners. Handsome youth pastor Adam (Luke James) and a heavenly music teacher ( Kirk Franklin ) motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile. Meanwhile, Journee and Nia band together to help the church salvage their holiday traditions and show-stopping Christmas day performance.

Dec. 11: Single and Ready to Jingle stars Natasha Wilson the SVP of a successful toy company who feels like she lives Christmas year-round. With little time for dating, she asks her assistant Lucy to book her a stay at a tropical singles resort. But due to a mix-up, she ends up in a town devoted to everything Christmas. Will Emma be able to find her joy?

Dec. 15: In Record Breaking Christmas , Leah Hoffman (Michelle Argyis) is an adjudicator for The World Record Bureau. She travels to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records. As she falls for the town’s doctor, Devan Bancroft (Andrew Bushell), she discovers that the whole town is in cahoots. Leah just may be the person who can help them reach their true Christmas goal.

Dec 16: In A Christmas to Treasure , six estranged friends reunite for one final hometown holiday treasure hunt. As the search unfolds, sparks fly between Austin Craig (Taylor Frey) and his former best friend Everett Matthews (Kyle Dean Massey).

Dec. 17 : Maria Menounos stars in The Holiday Dating Guide as dating coach and aspiring book author Abigale Slater. Abigale is on the verge of achieving her dream of publishing her first book. But before he proceeds, her publisher wants proof her dating advice is effective. Abigale proposes following the rules herself and making a man fall for her by Christmas Eve in 12 days. In the process, she meets Michael Ryan (Brent Bailey), and her single-minded mission takes an unexpected turn.

Dec. 18: In Wrapped Up in Love , Ashley Mackenzie (Brittany Bristow) is her town’s “Christmas Queen.” Then Ben Williams (Olivier Renaud) shows up in town. He loves Christmas just as much as she does and unwittingly begins to steal her thunder. But as Ashley begins to feel like Ben is taking Christmas away from her, she is reminded of the true spirit of the holiday. She joins forces with him to make this Christmas even more meaningful.

All movies air at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

