Lid’s Bar And Grill In Waukon Named Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin

(Waukon, IA) — The Iowa Pork Producers Association says the best breaded pork tenderloin in Iowa can be found in Waukon, in northeast Iowa.

Dan and Kelly Liddiard own Lid’s Bar and Grill, which used to be a car dealership, but switched to a restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic. They tell the Pork Producers Association their business has at least doubled since they were named to the top five. Now, they’re winners.

The Main Street Bar & Grill in Massena was one of the top five finalists.

(Photo courtesy of the Iowa Pork Producers)