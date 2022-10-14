ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kbia.org

Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
flatlandkc.org

Severe Drought Triggers Assistance in Nearly All of Kansas, Half of Missouri

‘Every day you go out and within five minutes, your ears, your nose and your mouth are full of dust.'. Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance.
northwestmoinfo.com

Voters to Decide on if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution

(MISSOURINET) – Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
suntimesnews.com

New COVID cases fall 7.6 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 3,978 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 14th. That is down 328 from the previous week’s total of 4,306 new cases, down 7.6 percent. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in...
KOLR10 News

Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
Missourinet

Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)

Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
MISSOURI STATE

