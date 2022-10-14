Read full article on original website
Related
kbia.org
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
What Missouri’s constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Missouri voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1, Amendment 3, Amendment 4 and Amendment 5 mean.
flatlandkc.org
Severe Drought Triggers Assistance in Nearly All of Kansas, Half of Missouri
‘Every day you go out and within five minutes, your ears, your nose and your mouth are full of dust.'. Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
northwestmoinfo.com
Voters to Decide on if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution
(MISSOURINET) – Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a new rule that would require libraries to distinguish which books are age-appropriate for children. The post Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Audio: Nearly $7 million needed for Missouri to expunge marijuana convictions
If Missouri voters add recreational marijuana to the State Constitution, the state will have to pay the cost of getting rid of past marijuana convictions. Marshall Griffin reports:. A key provision within Amendment 3 would expunge past marijuana-related convictions from criminal records. But doing so won’t be free. In the...
kcur.org
How to make an informed decision when voting for judges in Missouri and Kansas
When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they’ll encounter a slew of down-ballot names they’ve likely never heard of: judges standing for retention. In Kansas, 75 judges are on the ballot statewide; in Missouri, 52. Are these retention votes really important?. “Vitally important,” according to...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
For some families, the delayed benefits were a missed opportunity for much-needed relief during the summer, and have been a source of concern and confusion. The post Missouri families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
kttn.com
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140,000 in unemployment insurance funds
A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others. According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s Department of Labor and...
Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police
This November, voters will decide on the future of police funding in Missouri. The post Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
suntimesnews.com
New COVID cases fall 7.6 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 3,978 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 14th. That is down 328 from the previous week’s total of 4,306 new cases, down 7.6 percent. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in...
Missouri, Arkansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
A Missouri mother said she found THC gummies in Halloween candy. Skeptical locals say warnings to the public are a 'scare tactic' now that marijuana is on the ballot.
Some locals were suspicious of the warning, calling the claim a political move by those who oppose recreational marijuana use.
Missourinet
Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)
Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
Comments / 3