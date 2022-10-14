ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Oct. 18

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Tobacco violation, Oct. 17, Camel Drive, GPD. A Campbell County High School staff...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Oct. 16, Warlow Drive and Burma Avenue, CCSO. Campbell County...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Report (10/17/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Oct. 17:. At 8:45 a.m. to South Gillette Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:20 a.m. to Church Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 11:56 a.m. to Meadow Lane for an emergency...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Claar; Hansen

Clell Richard “Dick” Claar: September 22, 1947 – October 11, 2022. Clell Richard “Dick” Claar, 75, of Moorcroft, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Dick was born on September 22, 1947 to Clell R. and Evelyn (Kimsey) Varner in Alameda, CA. He graduated high school in Aurora, CO. After high school he returned to Moorcroft and met his lifelong love Johnnie Faye Farnsworth. They were married in Newcastle on November 26, 1965. He was drafted and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He loved his country and was very proud of this service.
MOORCROFT, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (10/10/22–10/16/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Jessica Martinez

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.

Cheyenne – For nearly three decades the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Oct. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In

SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
CROOK COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Lots of sun and warmth as high pressure settles in again

GILLETTE, Wyo. — With high pressure from the west settling into the area for the first half of the week, Campbell County can expect to see dry conditions, light winds and lots of sunshine. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of today of...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

JCHC CEO on Sheridan Ortho, Meeting With VA, Construction Financing

Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden updated the hospital board on the status of Sheridan Orthopedic and their ability to treat patients in Buffalo. Senden also reported that he will have a meeting this month with the Sheridan VA to talk about growing services in Buffalo and to discuss issues that have come up with some patients in the past.
BUFFALO, WY

