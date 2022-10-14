Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Oct. 18
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Tobacco violation, Oct. 17, Camel Drive, GPD. A Campbell County High School staff...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Oct. 16, Warlow Drive and Burma Avenue, CCSO. Campbell County...
county17.com
Campbell first responders to hold public safety events Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County first responders will hold a trio of public safety events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot of Campbell County Public Health, 2301 S. 4-J Road. Prevent drug abuse and theft. To help prevent pill abuse and theft, residents...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Report (10/17/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Oct. 17:. At 8:45 a.m. to South Gillette Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:20 a.m. to Church Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 11:56 a.m. to Meadow Lane for an emergency...
county17.com
With new warrants in Gakwa case, Gillette police return to Pathfinder Circle today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Police Department personnel are expected to be around Pathfinder Circle for several hours today, the City of Gillette announced in a news release at 11:39 a.m. There is no danger to the public, the release said. Gillette police activity relates to the department’s investigation of...
county17.com
Campbell County Commissioners rescind partial fire restrictions, allow open burning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Opening burning is once again allowed in Campbell County following commissioner action to rescind a partial fire restriction put in place July 19. The move comes at the recommendation of the Campbell County fire warden, a press release states. “The public is urged to be very...
county17.com
Obituaries: Claar; Hansen
Clell Richard “Dick” Claar: September 22, 1947 – October 11, 2022. Clell Richard “Dick” Claar, 75, of Moorcroft, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Dick was born on September 22, 1947 to Clell R. and Evelyn (Kimsey) Varner in Alameda, CA. He graduated high school in Aurora, CO. After high school he returned to Moorcroft and met his lifelong love Johnnie Faye Farnsworth. They were married in Newcastle on November 26, 1965. He was drafted and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He loved his country and was very proud of this service.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/10/22–10/16/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Jessica Martinez
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County Recreation Center calls for Secret Santas for youth in need
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Anyone who wants to help ensure all Campbell County children get a Christmas gift can now pick up a Secret Santa letter at the Campbell County Recreation Center, 250 Shoshone Ave, the center announced today. Council of Community Services determines which families are qualified, and those...
svinews.com
Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
Cheyenne – For nearly three decades the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
county17.com
Lots of sun and warmth as high pressure settles in again
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With high pressure from the west settling into the area for the first half of the week, Campbell County can expect to see dry conditions, light winds and lots of sunshine. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of today of...
county17.com
Campbell County Health touts UCHealth affiliate benefits on partnership anniversary
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s been one year since Campbell County Health became an affiliate partner of UCHealth, and the hospital is highlighting the benefits of that partnership. That includes “significant cost savings,” according to a news release. The affiliation began in September 2021 to improve efficiencies...
Sheridan Media
JCHC CEO on Sheridan Ortho, Meeting With VA, Construction Financing
Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden updated the hospital board on the status of Sheridan Orthopedic and their ability to treat patients in Buffalo. Senden also reported that he will have a meeting this month with the Sheridan VA to talk about growing services in Buffalo and to discuss issues that have come up with some patients in the past.
