ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 7

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 7 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 8 of 17 for 140 yards with two interceptions and 15 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns in 48-34 loss to Ole Miss. Cale...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Ducks Top-Shelf Offensive Line a Difference Maker for Oregon

If Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal left a lasting legacy in Eugene, a strong and experienced offensive line was his parting gift to the No. 12 Oregon Ducks football program. While Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has stolen the show with his dynamic playmaking abilities and high football IQ — leading the Ducks to score 40-plus points in five straight games — his game-winning performances are the by-product of top-shelf protection from a gang of green upfront.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Lipe Moala breaks down his decision

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Lipe Moala committed to Oregon on Friday night. Moala took an unofficial visit to Oregon three weeks ago and the Ducks offered on the trip. We heard some buzz that he could make a quick decision and commit to the Ducks and he followed through on that.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move into top 10 after bye week

The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will meet in a top 10 matchup. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 10 with 953 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their bye week. UCLA (6-0, 3-0) is No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches poll.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State's Top Performers vs Washington State

Saturday’s 24-10 win over Washington State on Homecoming weekend was another big one for the Oregon State football team, which used an elite defensive performance and solid offensive outing to overcome the Cougars for the first time in eight years. Every week at BeaverBlitz, we take a look at...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU

YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
PULLMAN, WA
FanSided

Dana Altman Breaks Down 2022-23 Oregon basketball squad

In one of his first preseason meetings with the media, Oregon Basketball Head Coach Dana Altman discussed his team and shared his thoughts on Oregon Football as well as a questionable home-and-home scheduling visit owed to the Ducks from Michigan. If you know anything about Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith, Oladapo, Colletto

OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State. The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks coaching staff hitting recruiting trail during bye week

The Oregon Ducks’ mid-season bye week is a chance for self-improvement on the field and also a weekend for the coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail in full force. Dan Lanning and his staff, who were able to fit some recruiting visits in last week during their trip to Arizona, will be traveling this weekend as they continue to assemble their 2023 recruiting class — currently ranked No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite — and lay the ground work for 2024 and 2025.
EUGENE, OR
idesignarch.com

800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon

Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
EUGENE, OR
High School Football PRO

Lebanon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School football team will have a game with Lebanon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LEBANON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY

Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER

The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy