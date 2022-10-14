Read full article on original website
Related
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 7
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 7 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 8 of 17 for 140 yards with two interceptions and 15 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns in 48-34 loss to Ole Miss. Cale...
Oregon Ducks favored by more than a field goal in top 10 matchup with UCLA
The Oregon Ducks are favored by more than a field goal ahead of their marquee matchup against the UCLA Bruins. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) opened as 4-point favorites against the No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX or FS1) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 5.5.
fishduck.com
Ducks Top-Shelf Offensive Line a Difference Maker for Oregon
If Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal left a lasting legacy in Eugene, a strong and experienced offensive line was his parting gift to the No. 12 Oregon Ducks football program. While Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has stolen the show with his dynamic playmaking abilities and high football IQ — leading the Ducks to score 40-plus points in five straight games — his game-winning performances are the by-product of top-shelf protection from a gang of green upfront.
New Oregon OL commit Lipe Moala breaks down his decision
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Lipe Moala committed to Oregon on Friday night. Moala took an unofficial visit to Oregon three weeks ago and the Ducks offered on the trip. We heard some buzz that he could make a quick decision and commit to the Ducks and he followed through on that.
Oregon Ducks move into top 10 after bye week
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will meet in a top 10 matchup. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 10 with 953 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their bye week. UCLA (6-0, 3-0) is No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches poll.
Oregon State's Top Performers vs Washington State
Saturday’s 24-10 win over Washington State on Homecoming weekend was another big one for the Oregon State football team, which used an elite defensive performance and solid offensive outing to overcome the Cougars for the first time in eight years. Every week at BeaverBlitz, we take a look at...
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
Where Oregon stands at offensive line after latest verbal commitment
The Oregon Ducks have been searching some time now for offensive linemen to add to its 2023 recruiting class and now they've secured two commitments from prospects with.
Breaking: College GameDay Officially Announces Week 8 Destination
ESPN's College GameDay is heading to the Pacific Northwest next weekend. Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the GameDay crew will be in Eugene, Oregon next Saturday. The Ducks of Oregon, currently the No. 12 team in the AP Top 25, host Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium.
Dana Altman Breaks Down 2022-23 Oregon basketball squad
In one of his first preseason meetings with the media, Oregon Basketball Head Coach Dana Altman discussed his team and shared his thoughts on Oregon Football as well as a questionable home-and-home scheduling visit owed to the Ducks from Michigan. If you know anything about Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman...
Dam Podcast: Streak Snapping Beavers End Drought Against Washington State in 24-10 Win
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, October 16th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith, Oladapo, Colletto
OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State. The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Power-5 WR commit locks in visit to Oregon
Oregon's coaching staff recently issued a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver and Wisconsin commit Trech Kekahuna. The Ducks are now preparing for a visit by.
Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks coaching staff hitting recruiting trail during bye week
The Oregon Ducks’ mid-season bye week is a chance for self-improvement on the field and also a weekend for the coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail in full force. Dan Lanning and his staff, who were able to fit some recruiting visits in last week during their trip to Arizona, will be traveling this weekend as they continue to assemble their 2023 recruiting class — currently ranked No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite — and lay the ground work for 2024 and 2025.
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
hereisoregon.com
Street vendor ‘Frog’ and his joke books have become a University of Oregon institution
David “Frog” Miller has sold his small, photocopied books of groan-worthy jokes and cartoons from his chair just outside the University of Oregon Bookstore in Eugene to students, faculty and staff for the past 36 years. “What has orange fuzzy feet, a painted face and lives in a...
Lebanon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School football team will have a game with Lebanon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
KVAL
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0