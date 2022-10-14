Flu ‘gathering speed’ across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season

Read full article on original website
Biden administration to provide $2 million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief
Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will provide $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, the State Department said on Tuesday. The Communist government of Cuba made a rare request for aid from Washington in September after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people, killed three people and drove thousands from their homes.
WISH-TV
White House economic adviser says U.S. is ‘better positioned than most other countries’ to mitigate inflation
(CNN) — White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse on Sunday defended the limited progress the Biden administration has had on tamping down inflation, responding to comments from President Joe Biden last week that tried to put a positive spin on the high rate. “We’re starting to see signs that...
