KK Downing confirms he'll play with Judas Priest at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Estranged Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing has confirmed that he'll be performing with the metal gods next month
NME
Watch Judas Priest perform ‘Genocide’ for first time in 40 years
Judas Priest surprised fans by playing ‘Genocide’ live this week (October 13) for the first time in 40 years. The band launched the latest US leg of their ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ in Wallingford, Connecticut earlier this week (October 13th) and performed ‘Genocide’ to the surprise of many fans in attendance.
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live for the First Time
In September, Red Hot Chili Peppers released the second single, “Eddie,” from their impending album. Return Of The Dream Canteen. The emotional track pays homage to Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. During their set at the Austin City Limits festival, the band played “Eddie” live for the first time.
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Queen Announces Mammoth ‘The Miracle’ Box Set Reissue
Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18. The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.
thebrag.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist shares how Kurt Cobain influenced their music
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has revealed that Kurt Cobain and other iconic musicians influenced the band’s song tribute to Eddie Van Halen on their track ‘Eddie’. “I really love guitar players like Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen for the way that they could...
Watch Bruce Dickinson drag a stage invader offstage during an Iron Maiden show without missing a beat
In a battle between Bruce Dickinson and a stage invader, there’s only going to be one winner
MySanAntonio
The Beatles Release New "Taxman" Video to Promote the "Revolver" Reissue
A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen': Album Review
Excess has always been part of Red Hot Chili Peppers ' game-plan, or at least it's something in their DNA. From the marathon lengths of their albums – none starting with 1991's breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik has clocked in at less than 50 minutes; most run more than an hour, including a 2006 double LP – to the lifestyle choices that have resulted in multiple stints in rehab, this is a band that has little idea how to harness all of their energy and testosterone.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Cover of Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’
Bruce Springsteen has released “Nightshift,” the latest song from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. The tune was originally released by the Commodores in 1985 and was dedicated to singers Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye, who had both died the year prior. “Nightshift” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Commodores’ first hit following the departure of Lionel Richie.
25 things only hardcore fans know about Led Zeppelin III
We pay tribute to the Welsh cottages, pints of beer and pet dogs that made Led Zeppelin III possible
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
Stereogum
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Remove An Intruder From The Stage
Don’t play with longtime Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. That guy has been on the road for more than 40 years, and he is not OK with any shenanigans at Maiden shows. This past summer, a fan at a Maiden show in Athens lit a flare in the crowd, and Dickinson went off on him: “You Greek cunt. I’ve got to fucking sing, all right? Fuck you.” More recently, when Maiden played at the Honda Center in Anaheim, some guy evaded security for long enough to jump onstage, headbanging and striking poses. Bruce Dickinson was not having it.
Taylor Hawkins’ Final Filmed Interview Appears in Drummers Movie
Taylor Hawkins will be featured in an upcoming documentary. It is the last filmed interview before the Foo Fighters drummer’s death in March. He's one of several musicians to appear in Let There Be Drums!, which also includes appearances by Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Jason Bonham and Chad Smith. It was made by Justin Kreutzmann, son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann.
Jamey Johnson Returning To Schenectady For Special Appearance
Fresh off a show at Frog Alley earlier this month, Jamey Johnson is set to return to the Electric City in November. If you left Jamey's show in Schenectady wanting to hear more from him, this is great news. Although this next engagement in the Capital Region will be a little different than what you are used to seeing from Jamey. Because for this latest concert appearance, Jamey will be leaving his amazing catalog of songs at home to take on the soundtrack from a legendary rock and roll concert movie from a legendary rock band.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
