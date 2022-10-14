Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gojohnnies.com
SJU Stays at No. 5 in Latest D3football.com Poll
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's University stayed at No. 5 in tonight's (Oct. 16) D3football.com Top 25 poll. North Central (Ill.) collected 21 of the 25 first-place votes and 619 points to keep the top spot in the poll. Mount Union (Ohio) received the other four first-place votes and is No. 2 (591 points), followed by Wisconsin-Whitewater (573 points), Mary Hardin-Baylor of Texas (554 points) and SJU (497).
gojohnnies.com
Johnnies Finish Fourth at Large UW-La Crosse Invite, Young Claims 80th at Wisconsin’s B Race
WEST SALEM, Wis. – Saint John's cross country finished fourth out of 28 teams at Wisconsin-La Crosse's Jim Drews Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15. Fifth-ranked La Crosse won the meet with 42 points, followed by Iowa Central C.C. (49), Wisconsin-Oshkosh (147), SJU (159), Paradise Valley C.C. (174) and No. 10 Wisconsin-Whitewater (194).
gojohnnies.com
Johnnie Swim & Dive Opens 2022-23 Season Saturday at St. Kate’s
Saint John's swimming and diving opens its 2022-23 season with the St. Catherine Pentathlon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in St. Paul. – Live Video. THE MEET: Each swimmer will compete in a 100-yard version of each of the five strokes: backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle and individual medley.
gojohnnies.com
Johnnies Air It Out in Win Over Oles
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – It didn't take Nick VanErp long to answer his own question Saturday afternoon. Lining up in a new spot, the Saint John's University senior wide receiver hauled in a 58-yard touchdown pass on his team's first possession of the game, getting the Johnnies' offense going early en route to a 49-10 win over St. Olaf in an MIAC Northwoods Division matchup at Klein Field at Manitou.
Coulee Christian School seeking funding for new building, expansion
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A community school is looking to expand. Jennifer McKinney’s parents created Coulee Christian school 40 years ago to provide a Christian faith-based school option for their kids. It has only grown since then– it already moved once from downtown La Crosse to its current spot in West Salem. McKinney, whose kids now attend Coulee Christian, said...
La Crosse community comes together to clean the River Marsh
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–UW La Crosse students lent a helping hand to the La Crosse River Marsh. Volunteers picked up trash and helped the marsh look like new. Organizers say that helping clean up the marsh is a big sense of pride for the student-athletes. “It does give a lot of pride to actually putting in work in our community,” said...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train making stops in La Crosse area after 2-year hiatus
The Holiday Train put on virtual concerts during the pandemic but return for in-person live shows this year at their stops across the country. The CP Holiday Train raises money and collects donations of food items for local food banks across the U.S. and Canada.
UW-La Crosse students speak out after anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are speaking out against what they call hateful comments. On a college campus, you’ll find people from all across the nation. “I think anytime you get a hodgepodge of people from different backgrounds there’s going to be differing opinions,” said UWL senior, Jacob. Differing opinions are welcome, but some...
La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
wearegreenbay.com
Former western Wisconsin Postal Service employee charged, converted $1K+ in money orders
ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight
NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
winonaradio.com
Hiker Missing for 10 Hours Found in Good Health Condition
(KWNO)- On Thursday, Oct. 13th at approximately 7:22 the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a 75-year-old male subject that had not returned from his hike in the Tiffany Wildlife area, according to County officials. According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the caller advised that...
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
wizmnews.com
Jail time at the holidays is part of the sentence for a 2019 fatal road accident in Houston County
A deadly traffic accident at Christmas-time three years ago leads to jail time for a woman from Houston County. This week, a judge in Caledonia withheld a prison sentence for Brittany Robb, who pled guilty to causing a hit-and-run crash in 2019 that killed 48-year-old Kerrie Hauser of Hokah. Robb...
Former Lewiston Woman Sentenced For Deadly Xmas Eve Hit and Run
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Lewiston woman has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and five years probation for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Eve in 2019. Court records indicate 38-year-old Brittany Robb, who now lives in Houston, will serve her jail sentence over the...
Comments / 0