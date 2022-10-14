ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gojohnnies.com

SJU Stays at No. 5 in Latest D3football.com Poll

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's University stayed at No. 5 in tonight's (Oct. 16) D3football.com Top 25 poll. North Central (Ill.) collected 21 of the 25 first-place votes and 619 points to keep the top spot in the poll. Mount Union (Ohio) received the other four first-place votes and is No. 2 (591 points), followed by Wisconsin-Whitewater (573 points), Mary Hardin-Baylor of Texas (554 points) and SJU (497).
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
gojohnnies.com

Johnnie Swim & Dive Opens 2022-23 Season Saturday at St. Kate’s

Saint John's swimming and diving opens its 2022-23 season with the St. Catherine Pentathlon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in St. Paul. – Live Video. THE MEET: Each swimmer will compete in a 100-yard version of each of the five strokes: backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle and individual medley.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
gojohnnies.com

Johnnies Air It Out in Win Over Oles

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – It didn't take Nick VanErp long to answer his own question Saturday afternoon. Lining up in a new spot, the Saint John's University senior wide receiver hauled in a 58-yard touchdown pass on his team's first possession of the game, getting the Johnnies' offense going early en route to a 49-10 win over St. Olaf in an MIAC Northwoods Division matchup at Klein Field at Manitou.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coulee Christian School seeking funding for new building, expansion

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A community school is looking to expand. Jennifer McKinney’s parents created Coulee Christian school 40 years ago to provide a Christian faith-based school option for their kids. It has only grown since then– it already moved once from downtown La Crosse to its current spot in West Salem. McKinney, whose kids now attend Coulee Christian, said...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse students speak out after anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are speaking out against what they call hateful comments.  On a college campus, you’ll find people from all across the nation.  “I think anytime you get a hodgepodge of people from different backgrounds there’s going to be differing opinions,” said UWL senior, Jacob.  Differing opinions are welcome, but some...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight

NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Hiker Missing for 10 Hours Found in Good Health Condition

(KWNO)- On Thursday, Oct. 13th at approximately 7:22 the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a 75-year-old male subject that had not returned from his hike in the Tiffany Wildlife area, according to County officials. According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the caller advised that...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy