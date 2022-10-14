Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr Discovered the Most ‘Brilliant’ Song He Ever Wrote Was Actually a Bob Dylan Hit
Bob Dylan was a major influence on The Beatles. Ringo Starr once wrote a Dylan song without even realizing that he'd done it.
The Beatles Song John Lennon ‘Was Always Bitterly Ashamed Of’
John Lennon was ‘bitterly ashamed’ of his performance in a song with The Beatles, but he was still proud of the final result
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade
(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
John Lennon Said He Wished Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney Would Stop Releasing Music
John Lennon said that he wished Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan would stop making music. In his ideal world, he would be the only musician.
Watching Loretta Lynn & Willie Nelson’s “Lay Me Down” Music Video Brought Me To Tears Today
Simple, moving, profound, haunting, sad….the first words that come to mind describing the music video for “Lay Me Down,” by Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson. But, today it carries more weight. The Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn, was called home this morning at the age of 90....
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
AI Artist Imagines What Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Other Musical Icons Would Look Like Today
If you have ever wondered what some members of the “27 Club” or artists who died too soon would look like if they were still alive today, one artist has brought Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and more music legends “back to life” using AI technology. Through...
What John Lennon Said About Jesus Just Before He Died
John Lennon discussed Jesus as well as his positive and negative feelings about Christianity in an interview he did in 1980.
James Arness Said No Other Male Actors Wanted to Work With Him Before ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of His Height
James Arness had difficulty getting roles before 'Gunsmoke' because male lead actors didn't want to work with someone so tall.
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Oprah Warned Paul McCartney About His Kanye West ‘All Day’ Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip's reputation for hosting some of the greatest performers in the world is unmatched as the hotel casinos on the Strip continuously book headliners for residencies, as well as individual concerts, to bring the crowds to Sin City. Despite a full schedule of concerts lined up for...
Remember When Tim McGraw Slapped A Fan Who Was Yanking On His Leg During A Concert?
Ahh, Tim McGraw, the early 2000s legend and king of concerts with aggressive fan encounters…. Who could forget confronting a heckler when he forgot the words to “Just To See You Smile” or when he yanked a rowdy fan on stage to have security throw him out?. Ole...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was Almost Fired for Describing Kitty as a ‘Tramp’
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake played Kitty for 19 years, but nearly lost her job when she called the character a 'tramp.'
