Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release
Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
Taylor Hawkins’ Final Filmed Interview Appears in Drummers Movie
Taylor Hawkins will be featured in an upcoming documentary. It is the last filmed interview before the Foo Fighters drummer’s death in March. He's one of several musicians to appear in Let There Be Drums!, which also includes appearances by Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Jason Bonham and Chad Smith. It was made by Justin Kreutzmann, son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann.
November 2022 New Music Releases
Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer. A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use...
Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ Was Nearly Bon Jovi-Style Rock Ballad
When Green Day released “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” in 1997, it was the culmination of a yearslong battle to find satisfaction with the song. By the time it appeared on their fifth studio album, Nimrod, in October of that year, the track had been through several incarnations. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had written it before the trio started work on their major label debut, Dookie, three years earlier, inspired by a girlfriend who left him to move abroad. At the time the song was titled “Time of Your Life (Good Riddance)” and featured a softer approach to the music than the rest of the album, so it was cast aside.
One-Hit Wonders From the ’80s : Where Are They Now?
No era has seemingly spawned as many one-hit wonders as the ‘80s. Many factors contributed to the explosion. Advancements in technology – especially electronic synthesizers – gave young artists the chance to get in on the ground floor of a brand-new sound. International acts, especially those throughout Europe, were distributed to the U.S. market more than ever before. Meanwhile, music labels were flushed with money, resulting in many acts getting signed to recording contracts before they’d even laid down demos.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Cover of Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’
Bruce Springsteen has released “Nightshift,” the latest song from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. The tune was originally released by the Commodores in 1985 and was dedicated to singers Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye, who had both died the year prior. “Nightshift” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Commodores’ first hit following the departure of Lionel Richie.
Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?
We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
Queen Announces Mammoth ‘The Miracle’ Box Set Reissue
Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18. The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.
Judas Priest Resumes 50th-Anniversary Tour With Deep-Cut Set
Judas Priest resumed their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour on Thursday in Wallingford, Conn., breaking out a slew of deep cuts that hadn't been played live in years, sometimes decades. You can see the full set list and videos from the performance below. The Metal Gods opened their 17-song show...
Ringo Starr Cancels Tour After Second COVID Infection
Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel his remaining tour dates after contracting COVID for a second time. “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid,” the rocker explained via social media. “The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love.”
Waters, Gilmour and Mason to Appear in New Syd Barrett Documentary
Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett. Titled Have You Got It Yet? after an unreleased Barrett song, the film was started by longtime Floyd collaborator Storm Thorgerson, and taken over by Roddy Bogawa after Thorgerson’s death in 2013. It explores Barrett’s...
Elton John Buys Canadian ‘Treehouse’ Condo
Elton John has reportedly purchased a “treehouse” in Toronto. According to the New York Post, John and his Canadian husband David Furnish bought the two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment. It won’t be completed until next year, and will feature an actual tree growing inside it. Digital renderings can be seen below.
K.K. Downing Confirms He’ll Play With Judas Priest at Rock Hall
K.K. Downing says that getting onstage with Judas Priest again at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be like riding the proverbial bicycle, even after a dozen years away from the band. "It's what I've done so many times," the guitarist tells UCR. "It's almost like cracking a beer, let alone riding a bike. It's embedded in me. It's what I do. So it'll be quite something to look forward to, just to get up there and crank the amps up and just do it once again, for that short moment in time."
Watch Iron Maiden’s Prop Plane Malfunction During ‘Aces High’
Iron Maiden experienced a Spinal Tap moment on Monday night when their Spitfire replica plane malfunctioned during their set-closing performance of "Aces High." The Powerslave opening track has been a fixture of Iron Maiden's ongoing Legacy of the Beast World Tour, which began in 2018. The song — which previously opened the band's set and now closes it — features a 90% scale replica of a Spitfire, the single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force during World War II.
The Unlikely Origin of ‘Saturday Night Live”s ‘Hans and Franz’
On Oct. 17, 1987, Saturday Night Live cast members Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon debuted their bodybuilding duo Hans and Franz. Even though the characters were ostensibly from Austria, they were born in a far more unlikely place. Carvey and Nealon both joined the SNL lineup in 1986, part of...
