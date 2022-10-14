Read full article on original website
Birdville proposes bond for new elementary schools, safety upgrades, practice centers
Some of the schools date back to the 1950s.
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
Controversy over Pride flags triggers protest at Connetquot school
According to Superintendent Dr. Lynda G. Adams, a student in the classroom reported "feeling uncomfortable" about the flag.
Aiken County school district issues new rule about high school athletic event attendance
Starting Friday, all students not high school age must be accompanied by an adult at any Aiken County Public School District high school athletic event. The school district posted the following statement to its website earlier this week stating: “Effective Friday, October 14, students below 9th grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: MHS school year off to a strong start
Merrillville High School (MHS) has started off the school year strong. Students have been achieving recognition in academics, athletics, and school spirit. MHS recently wrapped up all Homecoming festivities, and it's safe to say that most students had fun showing Pirate pride. Homecoming week kicked off with a spirit week...
Student athletes donate more than 1,000 books to Englewood elementary school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side school has thousands of new books on its shelves thanks to some local students. More than a dozen local student athletes volunteered their time Sunday morning, delivering more than 1,000 donated children's books to Dulles Elementary. Before Sunday, Dulles in West Woodlawn didn't have a library. Now, thanks to those students, there will be 24 mini libraries set up around the school. Organizers say their work isn't done yet. They are working to help other schools in need of resources in the near future.
Methacton School Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Teacher: His ‘Smile Was Contagious’
Franklin (Frank) Poehlmann.Image via R. L. Williams Funeral Home at Tribute Archive. The entire Methacton school community is mourning the loss of beloved teacher Franklin (Frank) Poehlmann, who died on September 2 at age 81. The Skippack resident succumbed to the cumulative effects of a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, writes Jon Campisi for the Lower ProvidencePatch.
'Books and Basketball' brings USC Aiken players, elementary school students together
The gym at Johnston Elementary School was filled with big and small kids on Tuesday. The small kids were part of the After School “Matters” Program through the Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center and the big kids were members of the USC Aiken men's basketball team. The team visited the program for their “Day of Books and Basketball.”
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lets not rush in to LHS, Valley merger
I may be a day late and a dollar short, but LaFayette High School ought not merge with Valley. In my mind they are too far apart geographically and culturally. Back in the day when I was attending high school there was a major push to consolidate the small school I attended with the larger school in the town next to us. My daddy, who was county commissioner at the time, was opposed to this move and convinced enough voters to squash the consolidation.
Picayune Item
PRC School Board meets exchange students
During Thursday’s regular meeting of the Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees, PRCMS was given a volleyball team, and the Board discussed office renovations and athletic projects. The Board also welcomed the district’s seven foreign exchange students. The Board approved its policy allowing up to seven...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: fixin’ for fall at Westville High School
At Westville High School (WHS), our local chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) has been brainstorming numerous ideas on how to give back to our community and the people within it. NHS recently had a bake sale on September 23 during the Dig Pink game at WHS. Dig Pink...
