thatoregonlife.com
Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall
From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
Oregon 4th: Alek Skarlatos, Val Hoyle in their own words
The race to represent Oregon's 4th District features two well-known candidates, one who became internationally famous in 2015 and the other a familiar presence in state politics for years.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
WWEEK
Oregon Ranks Worst in Nation for Prevalence of Mental Illness
For the past nine years, a Virginia nonprofit has used nationwide survey data to measure the prevalence of mental illness and access to care in every state. And for the past nine years, Oregon has done abysmally. It has ranked in the bottom three most of those years. In what...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 attracts national attention as one of strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Woman Skips $2.50 Fare And Is Imprisoned For 183 Days
When the 38-year-old homeless woman failed to pay her TriMet fee six times, a police officer pursued her and repeatedly ordered her to stop. But she didn’t stop moving. She paid a steep price for that: 183 days in detention at the Oregon State Hospital and the Washington County jail, despite the fact that a psychologist there later claimed she showed no evidence of mental illness. The maximum 30-day sentence that could have been given at the time for fare-skipping was six times longer than that period.
focushillsboro.com
Caution Is Advised! The Fall And Winter Seasons In Oregon See An Increase In The Number Of Human-wildlife Collisions.
On roads and highways, drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for close interactions with wildlife. Over 6,000 automobile crashes involving deer and elk are reported by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) on average each year. Since many collisions go unreported if there is only little property damage or no injuries to people, the true number of collisions is probably greater.
klcc.org
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
This movie is popular among horror-obsessed Oregonians
Lifestyle discovery platform Wishlisted used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to determine the most popular horror movie in each state. In Oregon, Midsommar tops the list.
focushillsboro.com
focushillsboro.com
The Great Oregon Shakeout Is An Earthquake Exercise Scheduled On October 20
It is a phrase that has been drilled into our heads numerous times in an effort to have us ready for an earthquake. The phase will be in the spotlight during the Great Oregon ShakeOut, which will take place on October 20 at 10:20 in the morning. According to the...
Channel 6000
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
klcc.org
