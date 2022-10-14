ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
thatoregonlife.com

Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall

From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Ranks Worst in Nation for Prevalence of Mental Illness

For the past nine years, a Virginia nonprofit has used nationwide survey data to measure the prevalence of mental illness and access to care in every state. And for the past nine years, Oregon has done abysmally. It has ranked in the bottom three most of those years. In what...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114

Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Woman Skips $2.50 Fare And Is Imprisoned For 183 Days

When the 38-year-old homeless woman failed to pay her TriMet fee six times, a police officer pursued her and repeatedly ordered her to stop. But she didn’t stop moving. She paid a steep price for that: 183 days in detention at the Oregon State Hospital and the Washington County jail, despite the fact that a psychologist there later claimed she showed no evidence of mental illness. The maximum 30-day sentence that could have been given at the time for fare-skipping was six times longer than that period.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Caution Is Advised! The Fall And Winter Seasons In Oregon See An Increase In The Number Of Human-wildlife Collisions.

On roads and highways, drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for close interactions with wildlife. Over 6,000 automobile crashes involving deer and elk are reported by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) on average each year. Since many collisions go unreported if there is only little property damage or no injuries to people, the true number of collisions is probably greater.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy