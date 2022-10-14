ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GoCo Introduces New Features and Enhancements to its Flexible HR Platform with Fall 2022 Release

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the availability of its biggest-ever product release. Packed with new features and enhancements, GoCo’s fall 2022 updates aim to add even more flexibility and automation to its modern employee management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005362/en/ GoCo’s new enhanced UI (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
cxmtoday.com

Virtual Human Concierge Assists Passengers at Dallas Airport

A synthetic concierge generated by Soul Machines and IBM Watson has succeeded in helping thousands of passengers over the last few months at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Digital Iris has conversed with passengers from information kiosks in Terminal B since June by filtering IBM’s conversational AI and synthetic...
FORT WORTH, TX
CNET

Move Over, Google: Samsung Wants to Reinvent the Phone Call, Too

Samsung is taking a page from the Google Pixel playbook with its upcoming One UI 5 software update, which will be adding a new way to take calls on Galaxy phones. The Bixby Text Call feature will bring the ability to answer a phone call by texting, with the Bixby assistant transcribing between voice and text on both ends.
CELL PHONES
salestechstar.com

Andromo, No-Code Mobile App Builder, Launches an Ecommerce Package for Shopify Store Owners to Increase Sales and Customer Interaction.

Shopify store owners can now create mobile apps for their stores using Andromo mobile app builder. Andromo, a global SaaS platform, is a leading mobile app builder. It has created a simple solution using which users can turn their Shopify stores into mobile apps with a few simple clicks without a single line of code and bring the shopping experience for customers to a new level.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

What Web3 Websites Can Learn from Web2 and Its UX

Web3 marketing is ALL ABOUT THE VIBES. From the pink and purple vaporwave aesthetic of crypto projects to the playful “Bored Ape” style dominating the NFT space — the distinct design style of Web3 is pretty magical. ✨. But, somewhere in the middle of this fantastic form…...
INTERNET
cxmtoday.com

Marketers Utilize Just 42% of Their Martech Stack Capabilities

Despite Significant Investments in Marketing Technologies, Utilization of Existing Capabilities Has Decreased Since 2020. Marketers report utilizing just 42% of the breadth of capabilities available in their martech stack overall, down from 58% in 2020, according to a new survey by Gartner, Inc. Gartner surveyed 324 marketers in May and...
TECHNOLOGY
cxmtoday.com

Google Play Points Rewards Launched in India

Google said it is bringing its global rewards program – Google Play Points – to India and that it will be rolled out to users in the country in the coming week. Over the past years, Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries, and more than 100 million people have used the program, the company said.
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show

Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Airtel Launches Dual Profile M2M eSim for “Always On” IOT Devices

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India. Airtel’s “Always On” solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IOT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Samsung Touts Blockchain-Equipped Knox Matrix Security System For Smart Gadgets

Consumer electronics company Samsung launched a security system, dubbed The Knox Matrix system, for its smart gadgets. The system seeks to strengthen the security of a multi-device environment with each smart device monitoring others and sharing access information to make login processes easier. The Korean consumer electronics and software manufacturer...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp

Social media giant Meta Platforms (META) is going through a very tough time. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. Meta shares are down 62.3% since January, reflected in a fall in market value of nearly $570 billion.
INTERNET
aiexpress.io

Top AI investors reveal State of AI in 2022

In case you suppose synthetic intelligence (AI) is shifting at a breakneck pace and it’s nearly unimaginable to maintain up, you’re not alone. Even when being on high of all issues AI is a part of your job, it’s getting more and more arduous to try this. Nathan Benaich and Ian Hogarth know this all too effectively, but one way or the other they handle.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?

By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy