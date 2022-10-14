Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
GoCo Introduces New Features and Enhancements to its Flexible HR Platform with Fall 2022 Release
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the availability of its biggest-ever product release. Packed with new features and enhancements, GoCo’s fall 2022 updates aim to add even more flexibility and automation to its modern employee management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005362/en/ GoCo’s new enhanced UI (Graphic: Business Wire)
9to5Mac
Facebook security warning for 1M users: Scam apps stole login credentials
Meta has issued a Facebook security warning to around one million users that their login credentials may have been stolen by scam apps. While most of the apps were Android ones, 47 of them were iOS apps found in Apple’s App Store …. Many apps and websites offer third-party...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
cxmtoday.com
Virtual Human Concierge Assists Passengers at Dallas Airport
A synthetic concierge generated by Soul Machines and IBM Watson has succeeded in helping thousands of passengers over the last few months at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Digital Iris has conversed with passengers from information kiosks in Terminal B since June by filtering IBM’s conversational AI and synthetic...
daystech.org
Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’
Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg introduced a couple of 12 months in the past that he was betting his firm’s future on the metaverse. So far, it’s trying like a foul wager. Zuckerberg renamed the corporate he leads “Meta” to emphasise the transformation, however the primary metaverse that the...
CNET
Move Over, Google: Samsung Wants to Reinvent the Phone Call, Too
Samsung is taking a page from the Google Pixel playbook with its upcoming One UI 5 software update, which will be adding a new way to take calls on Galaxy phones. The Bixby Text Call feature will bring the ability to answer a phone call by texting, with the Bixby assistant transcribing between voice and text on both ends.
salestechstar.com
Andromo, No-Code Mobile App Builder, Launches an Ecommerce Package for Shopify Store Owners to Increase Sales and Customer Interaction.
Shopify store owners can now create mobile apps for their stores using Andromo mobile app builder. Andromo, a global SaaS platform, is a leading mobile app builder. It has created a simple solution using which users can turn their Shopify stores into mobile apps with a few simple clicks without a single line of code and bring the shopping experience for customers to a new level.
hackernoon.com
What Web3 Websites Can Learn from Web2 and Its UX
Web3 marketing is ALL ABOUT THE VIBES. From the pink and purple vaporwave aesthetic of crypto projects to the playful “Bored Ape” style dominating the NFT space — the distinct design style of Web3 is pretty magical. ✨. But, somewhere in the middle of this fantastic form…...
TechRadar
New tricks will help Microsoft Defender for Endpoint stop malware in its tracks
One thing most malware needs to do is reach out for further instructions to its command & control (C2) server. By catching this traffic before any information can be exchanged, Microsoft is hoping to stop many attacks in their tracks. The company recently added a new feature to its Microsoft...
cxmtoday.com
Marketers Utilize Just 42% of Their Martech Stack Capabilities
Despite Significant Investments in Marketing Technologies, Utilization of Existing Capabilities Has Decreased Since 2020. Marketers report utilizing just 42% of the breadth of capabilities available in their martech stack overall, down from 58% in 2020, according to a new survey by Gartner, Inc. Gartner surveyed 324 marketers in May and...
cxmtoday.com
Google Play Points Rewards Launched in India
Google said it is bringing its global rewards program – Google Play Points – to India and that it will be rolled out to users in the country in the coming week. Over the past years, Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries, and more than 100 million people have used the program, the company said.
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
thefastmode.com
Airtel Launches Dual Profile M2M eSim for “Always On” IOT Devices
Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India. Airtel’s “Always On” solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IOT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.
Benzinga
Samsung Touts Blockchain-Equipped Knox Matrix Security System For Smart Gadgets
Consumer electronics company Samsung launched a security system, dubbed The Knox Matrix system, for its smart gadgets. The system seeks to strengthen the security of a multi-device environment with each smart device monitoring others and sharing access information to make login processes easier. The Korean consumer electronics and software manufacturer...
Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp
Social media giant Meta Platforms (META) is going through a very tough time. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. Meta shares are down 62.3% since January, reflected in a fall in market value of nearly $570 billion.
aiexpress.io
Top AI investors reveal State of AI in 2022
In case you suppose synthetic intelligence (AI) is shifting at a breakneck pace and it’s nearly unimaginable to maintain up, you’re not alone. Even when being on high of all issues AI is a part of your job, it’s getting more and more arduous to try this. Nathan Benaich and Ian Hogarth know this all too effectively, but one way or the other they handle.
knowtechie.com
How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?
By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
