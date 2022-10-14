Read full article on original website
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
New Meta Quest Pro report raises serious privacy concerns — here’s why
The Meta Quest Pro features new eye and face tracking features which mean this high-end VR headset will collect even more of your personal data.
todaynftnews.com
Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta
It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Business Insider
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT.
Mark Zuckerberg admits he missed a social networking trend that led to the TikTok boom
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Ben Thompson that he failed to anticipate the video trend in social networking. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he failed to anticipate the way people share videos on social media platforms and missed the trend of A.I.-driven content curation that ushered in the success of TikTok.
itechpost.com
Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year
Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
CNBC
Meta documents show main metaverse is losing users and falling short of goals, report says
Horizon Worlds, Meta's flagship metaverse for consumers, is failing to meet internal performance expectations, according to internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Meta initially aimed to reach 500,000 monthly active users in Horizon Worlds by the end of the year, but the current figure is less than 200,000,...
cxmtoday.com
Marketers Utilize Just 42% of Their Martech Stack Capabilities
Despite Significant Investments in Marketing Technologies, Utilization of Existing Capabilities Has Decreased Since 2020. Marketers report utilizing just 42% of the breadth of capabilities available in their martech stack overall, down from 58% in 2020, according to a new survey by Gartner, Inc. Gartner surveyed 324 marketers in May and...
Zuckerberg announces Meta Quest Pro alongside ridiculous price tag
Meta sure does love its VR stuff at the moment, doesn’t it? The company has been constantly pushing its hilariously ugly VR game, Horizon Worlds, and really doesn’t seem to be giving up on the hope that they have a good idea in there, somewhere. Got to admire their optimism.
Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous ‘legs’ in Meta keynote were not actually virtual reality, report says
Mark Zuckerberg’s “legs” were not all they seemed during a now-infamous part of his company’s keynote, a report has claimed. Earlier this week, Mr Zuckerberg took the starring role in a new keynote by Meta, the Facebook parent company. In it, he introduced a number of new technologies coming to its metaverse platform.
cxmtoday.com
Square Adds Conversational AI to Messaging Platform
Payment processing platform Square has augmented its Square Messages service with conversational AI. The new feature offers merchants suggestions on how to reply and get the best reactions from customers, boosting reply rates by 10%, according to Square. SQUARE AI. Square Messages is designed to let businesses using Square for...
cxmtoday.com
Google Play Points Rewards Launched in India
Google said it is bringing its global rewards program – Google Play Points – to India and that it will be rolled out to users in the country in the coming week. Over the past years, Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries, and more than 100 million people have used the program, the company said.
CNET
VPN Trackers: What to Know and How to Protect Your Privacy
Public concern over web tracking is higher than ever. Even though it's a concern that has been mounting for well over a decade, we're not much better off now than we were then -- pervasive tracking and rampant data collection are still the lay of the land all these years later. Websites and apps deploy trackers that follow us all over the internet and share the information they collect with third parties. Our ISPs collect gobs of personal data every time we go online, then share it with others who monetize it without our knowledge or consent.
How to add fake geotags to iPhone photos so your real location is hidden
Location tracking is a tremendous feature on iPhone and Android, but the data is also easily abused. Privacy-conscious smartphone users will probably want to limit the collection of precise location data as much as possible. Apple’s iPhone has features that allow users to protect their privacy. These include the ability to use fake geotags for iPhone photos you share with others to protect the real location of those images.
Amazon, Meta, and other big tech firms have entered the 'Great Hesitation.' Here's what that means.
With an economic downturn looming, some Big Tech companies have entered the 'Great Hesitation,' cutting hiring and other costs in preparation.
Google's search results now show more context about the website they come from
It's estimated that Google processes an average of 8.5 billion search queries per day. People flock to Google Search for looking up absolutely anything, from small, everyday topics to larger, more complicated research. And the company is constantly polishing up its main product with a special emphasis on adding as much context to search results as possible — especially in today's day and age, where misinformation and site spoofing can rule the day. To that end, the company has made a small yet significant change to how it shows search results on your smartphone.
Why Effective Content Marketing Will Transform Your Social Media
Does your brand make the most of its social media content?
Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp
Social media giant Meta Platforms (META) is going through a very tough time. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. Meta shares are down 62.3% since January, reflected in a fall in market value of nearly $570 billion.
When the AI goes haywire, bring on the humans
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Used by two-thirds of the world's 100 biggest banks to aid lending decisions, credit scoring giant Fair Isaac Corp (FICO.N) and its artificial intelligence software can wreak havoc if something goes wrong.
techunwrapped.com
Apple VR glasses will incorporate iris scanning for user identification
This week Mark Zuckerberg has presented his future virtual reality glasses Meta Quest Pro. A model that will soon be released. With them, Meta has anticipated Apple in the race to position itself in the market for high-end virtual reality glasses. And just a couple of days later, a report...
