ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 3

Kathy Clark
2d ago

So very sad but for his short time here, he touched a lot of people! condolences to his family, the Phillies Organization and his friends. 🙏💔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies pitching prospect Corey Phelan dies of cancer at 20

The Philadelphia Phillies organization is mourning the loss of a young prospect. Minor-league pitcher Corey Phelan has died from cancer at the age of 20, the Phillies announced. In April of this year, Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In the team's announcement, Phillies Director of Player Development Preston Mattingly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range

After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dead At 69

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday morning. Bruce Sutter, a longtime reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old. "We are saddened over...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy