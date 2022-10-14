ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow

More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
STOCKS
kitco.com

King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report

U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?

Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
MARKETS
Fortune

The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at the FOMC press conference in September to clarify what he meant when he said a few months earlier the U.S. housing market would “reset.” His response? We’ve entered into a “difficult [housing] correction” that will see the U.S. housing market transition to a more “balanced” market for buyers and sellers alike.
REAL ESTATE
astaga.com

Will Bitcoin Become More Volatile As US Inflation Hits 8.2%

The impression of macroeconomic components on crypto and Bitcoin is growing as inflation will get stronger. Each the crypto and the standard market are dealing with a raging storm. Many worldwide our bodies concern {that a} attainable international recession will quickly escape. One other spherical of volatility has commenced within...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

U.S. Stocks Rocked By Hot Inflation Data, Fed Hike Fears

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 near two-year lows, after a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month sparked fears of another big rate hike from the Federal Reserve when it meets in November. The headline consumer price index gained at an annual...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy