Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
US News and World Report
Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
kitco.com
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
msn.com
Hot U.S. inflation is boosting market expectations for a 5% or higher fed-funds rate in a matter of months
With inflation showing no signs of letting up, expectations are building in financial markets for a 5% fed-funds rate by March that’s likely to bring more volatility across equities, bonds and currencies. Barclays sees the benchmark U.S. interest-rate target getting to 5% to 5.25% by February — from a...
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report
U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
Gold Extends Declines to Trade Below 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current 5-week highs of about $1,730. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have...
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
cryptoslate.com
Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?
Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
Inflation Data Shock: September CPI Runs Hot at 8.2%, Core Pressures Spike
U.S. inflation slowed modestly last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, but core consumer prices spiked higher for a second consecutive reading, cementing the case for big Fed rate hikes between now and the end of the year. The headline consumer price index for the month...
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at the FOMC press conference in September to clarify what he meant when he said a few months earlier the U.S. housing market would “reset.” His response? We’ve entered into a “difficult [housing] correction” that will see the U.S. housing market transition to a more “balanced” market for buyers and sellers alike.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Higher After September Inflation Shock
Stocks staged a major turnaround Thursday to end sharply higher, while the dollar whipsawed against its global peers and Treasury bond yields surged, as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected reading for September inflation. The headline consumer price index for the month of September was estimated to have risen 8.2% from...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Fed Governor Christopher Waller is against US CBDC; Tether gets rid of commercial paper reserves
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 14 includes Tether reducing commercial paper reserves to zero, Bitcoin surging above $19,000 following a decline after CPI data and Mango Markets voting to approve a $47 million bounty for the hacker behind its $100 million exploit. Stablecoin issuer Tether announced today...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 14-16: Markets trade flat but Quant posts impressive 23% gain
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $17.72 billion since the last wMarket report. As of press time, the total crypto market cap stood at $923.91 billion, down 1.9% since Oct. 13. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 2.8% over the reporting period to $369.27 billion from $380 billion. Similarly,...
astaga.com
Will Bitcoin Become More Volatile As US Inflation Hits 8.2%
The impression of macroeconomic components on crypto and Bitcoin is growing as inflation will get stronger. Each the crypto and the standard market are dealing with a raging storm. Many worldwide our bodies concern {that a} attainable international recession will quickly escape. One other spherical of volatility has commenced within...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Stays Above $20K as US Stock Futures Drop After 2 Days of Big Gains
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to remain above $20,000 overnight as risk appetite appeared to improve. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by...
U.S. Stocks Rocked By Hot Inflation Data, Fed Hike Fears
U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 near two-year lows, after a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month sparked fears of another big rate hike from the Federal Reserve when it meets in November. The headline consumer price index gained at an annual...
Gold Poised for Worst Week Since August As Stronger Dollar, Higher Yields Weigh on Metals
Gold futures added to this week’s losses amid a strengthening US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has been on a downward trend since the spring and it has failed to hold on to any gains. Will the precious metal slide below $1,600 before the month is over?
Comments / 0