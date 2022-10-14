Read full article on original website
Portion of Napo’opo’o Road closed for several hours on Big Island
The Hawai’i Police Department advises you to AVOID Napo’opo’o Road in Captain Cook, due to a vehicle crash. Napo’opo’o Road, between Leke Pl. and Two Track Dr., is closed and will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours. Drive with caution.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
The heat is on: Record high temperature recorded in Hilo this week
You know it’s hot when you don’t even have to move to break a sweat. A new record high temperature of 89 degrees was recorded Monday at Hilo International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1987 and tied in 1988 and 2020. And, itʻs...
Experts say a Mauna Loa eruption will happen in the future
HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is closely monitoring the Mauna Loa volcano for any changes. Officials said they cannot pinpoint an exact time when it might erupt, however they are anticipating a potential eruption.
Big Island’s Hele-On bus system plagued by aging fleet, supply chain issues
Since the beginning of August, the Twitter feed of Hele-On, the County of Hawaiʻi’s public transport bus service, has been filled with notices of cancellations and delays. Two time slots for Route 90 from Pāhala to the South Kohala resorts were canceled on Thursday. Route 103, the Waiākea Uka bus in Hilo, was delayed an hour at one point Wednesday. The remainder of Route 301, a Waimea circulator route, was canceled Wednesday afternoon. Route 2 from Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal in downtown Hilo to Kona was canceled Monday afternoon.
Traffic Alert Update: Kanoelehua Avenue has been reopened Sunday night
Update: The crash has been cleared and the roads have reopened. Original alert: Due to a vehicle crash, motorists are advised to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue between Lanikaula Street and Kawili Street in Hilo until about 9 p.m Sunday. The Puna bound lanes (south) of Kanoelehua Avenue will be detoured down...
Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending truck in Hilo; second Big Island traffic fatality on Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, a man operating a motorcycle died after colliding into the back of a truck stopped at a red light in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Island police. It was the 30th traffic fatality on the Big Island in 2022, and the second one on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old died in Captain Cook after his pickup truck ran off the shoulder of Nāpo‘opo‘o Road and struck a large tree.
Big Island police investigating fatal crash in Hilo
The Hawaii Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue between Lanikaula and Kawili streets.
Napo‘opo‘o Road now open between Leke Place and Two Track Drive in Captain Cook
Update: The Hawai’i Police Department reported just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday that Napo‘opo‘o Road, between Leke Place and Two Track Drive, is again open. Police thanked the public for its patience. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is advises motorists to avoid Napo‘opo‘o Road in Captain Cook...
Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo in Hilo closed because of power outage
Those planning to visit a zoo in Hilo today unfortunately will have to reschedule their trip. The Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens is closed because of a power outage originating on Stainback Highway. The zoo will remain closed until power is restored. Zoo staff are caring for the animals...
Vehicle crash closes portion of Kanoelehua Avenue
The Hawaii Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue between Lanikaula and Kawili streets.
Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
Pahala Post Office Lobby Closed After Friday’s Earthquakes
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Although the Pahala Post Office retail lobby will be closed temporarily due to the Mauna Loa earthquakes, PO Box services will not be impacted. (BIVN) – The retail lobby of the Pahala Post Office will be closed indefinitely, following Friday’s moderate earthquakes under the southeast flank of Mauna Loa.
How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
Firefighters extinguish blaze at structure in Puna
Firefighters extinguished a structure fire late Saturday night in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, seven units responded to an 11:19 p.m. alarm of a blaze at a one-story structure near the intersection of Flower and O‘ahu roads in Pāhoa. Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully involved in flames.
Community meeting scheduled to discuss proposed improvements at Waiākea Uka Park in Hilo
The community is invited to a meeting about proposed improvements at a Hilo park. Hawai’i County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy and state Rep. Richard Onishi will host the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Stanley Costales Waiākea Uka Gym. The meeting will focus on the draft environmental assessment for implementation of the Waiākea Uka Park Master Plan.
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
17-year-old female runaway found in good health
Update: Police report 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health Oct. 13 in Hilo. Original story: Hawai‘i island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado, who was reported as a runaway. She was last seen...
Saddle Road Extension EIS Left Unfinished
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A required study of a proposed extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway between Queen Kaʻahumanu and Mamalahoa Highway has been terminated. (BIVN) – The Federal Highway Administration is terminating its plans to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for an extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (or Saddle Road) to link between Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and the Mamalahoa Highway in West Hawaiʻi.
