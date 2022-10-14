ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

bigislandnow.com

The heat is on: Record high temperature recorded in Hilo this week

You know it’s hot when you don’t even have to move to break a sweat. A new record high temperature of 89 degrees was recorded Monday at Hilo International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1987 and tied in 1988 and 2020. And, itʻs...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island’s Hele-On bus system plagued by aging fleet, supply chain issues

Since the beginning of August, the Twitter feed of Hele-On, the County of Hawaiʻi’s public transport bus service, has been filled with notices of cancellations and delays. Two time slots for Route 90 from Pāhala to the South Kohala resorts were canceled on Thursday. Route 103, the Waiākea Uka bus in Hilo, was delayed an hour at one point Wednesday. The remainder of Route 301, a Waimea circulator route, was canceled Wednesday afternoon. Route 2 from Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal in downtown Hilo to Kona was canceled Monday afternoon.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Traffic Alert Update: Kanoelehua Avenue has been reopened Sunday night

Update: The crash has been cleared and the roads have reopened. Original alert: Due to a vehicle crash, motorists are advised to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue between Lanikaula Street and Kawili Street in Hilo until about 9 p.m Sunday. The Puna bound lanes (south) of Kanoelehua Avenue will be detoured down...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending truck in Hilo; second Big Island traffic fatality on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, a man operating a motorcycle died after colliding into the back of a truck stopped at a red light in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Island police. It was the 30th traffic fatality on the Big Island in 2022, and the second one on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old died in Captain Cook after his pickup truck ran off the shoulder of Nāpo‘opo‘o Road and struck a large tree.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo in Hilo closed because of power outage

Those planning to visit a zoo in Hilo today unfortunately will have to reschedule their trip. The Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens is closed because of a power outage originating on Stainback Highway. The zoo will remain closed until power is restored. Zoo staff are caring for the animals...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Pahala Post Office Lobby Closed After Friday’s Earthquakes

PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Although the Pahala Post Office retail lobby will be closed temporarily due to the Mauna Loa earthquakes, PO Box services will not be impacted. (BIVN) – The retail lobby of the Pahala Post Office will be closed indefinitely, following Friday’s moderate earthquakes under the southeast flank of Mauna Loa.
PAHALA, HI
KHON2

How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at structure in Puna

Firefighters extinguished a structure fire late Saturday night in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, seven units responded to an 11:19 p.m. alarm of a blaze at a one-story structure near the intersection of Flower and O‘ahu roads in Pāhoa. Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully involved in flames.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Community meeting scheduled to discuss proposed improvements at Waiākea Uka Park in Hilo

The community is invited to a meeting about proposed improvements at a Hilo park. Hawai’i County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy and state Rep. Richard Onishi will host the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Stanley Costales Waiākea Uka Gym. The meeting will focus on the draft environmental assessment for implementation of the Waiākea Uka Park Master Plan.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

17-year-old female runaway found in good health

Update: Police report 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health Oct. 13 in Hilo. Original story: Hawai‘i island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado, who was reported as a runaway. She was last seen...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Saddle Road Extension EIS Left Unfinished

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A required study of a proposed extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway between Queen Kaʻahumanu and Mamalahoa Highway has been terminated. (BIVN) – The Federal Highway Administration is terminating its plans to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for an extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (or Saddle Road) to link between Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and the Mamalahoa Highway in West Hawaiʻi.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

