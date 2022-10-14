Since the beginning of August, the Twitter feed of Hele-On, the County of Hawaiʻi’s public transport bus service, has been filled with notices of cancellations and delays. Two time slots for Route 90 from Pāhala to the South Kohala resorts were canceled on Thursday. Route 103, the Waiākea Uka bus in Hilo, was delayed an hour at one point Wednesday. The remainder of Route 301, a Waimea circulator route, was canceled Wednesday afternoon. Route 2 from Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal in downtown Hilo to Kona was canceled Monday afternoon.

HILO, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO