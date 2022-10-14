Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report
DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
Herald & Review
Decatur man in lighter attack gets 24 months probation
DECATUR — Shawn M. Klinger, the Decatur man accused of sticking a blow-torch style lighter in the left eye of a woman before triggering the flame, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Klinger, 34, was also ordered to undergo anger management classes as part of his sentence. Macon...
WAND TV
Champaign County jail inmate dies after being rushed to the hospital
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A female inmate died at the hospital after being transported from Champaign County jail Thursday. The News Gazette reports the inmate collapsed at the jail Thursday morning. Illinois State Police are investigating the woman’s death at the request of the sheriff’s office. The News...
foxillinois.com
Champaign County Jail inmate dies in custody
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Champaign County Jail inmate is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency. The Champaign County Sheriff says that correctional officers were notified by inmates in a cell of the possible medical emergency involving an inmate in there with them. Officers and on-site medical staff...
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
15-year-old sentenced in connection to 2021 Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana teenager, Mekhi Davis, has been sentenced to serve a period of incarceration of 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, receiving a credit for the 433 days previously served. Davis was sentenced as an adult, and found guilty of with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. The 15-year-old was […]
wjbc.com
Bloomington teenager and man face separate gun charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – A teenager and a Bloomington man face separate gun charges in McLean county. On Tuesday, Bloomington Police stopped a 15-year-old boy for a traffic stop. During the stop, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a pistol with no serial number, also called a ghost gun. According...
WQAD
Chief: 2 officers wounded, suspect dead in Illinois shooting
DECATUR, Ill. — Two police officers conducting a traffic stop in a central Illinois city were shot and wounded early Wednesday by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said. The officers stopped a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in Decatur and “based on information known to the...
Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
25newsnow.com
Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
Suspect charged in shooting of senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Friday, we learned more about what happened when a husband and wife in their 70s were shot in their own driveway in September. Neighbors have been waiting for answers for weeks. On Friday, 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend was officially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. 24-year-old Shamario […]
wglt.org
Woman from Normal charged in straw gun purchase after police officer's death
A woman from Normal faces federal weapons charges for allegedly transferring an illegal firearm that was later used to shoot and kill a Champaign police officer last year. Police arrested Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, and Ashantae Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, on Thursday. The two were indicted last week on charges of conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
25newsnow.com
DOJ: Normal woman among those charged with illegally purchasing firearm used to kill Champaign Police officer
URBANA (25 News Now) - Two women - one from Normal and the other from Indianapolis - were charged October 4 with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. The indictment and related complaint unsealed Friday alleges that Regina Lewis, 27, of...
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
wmay.com
Women Charged With Acquiring Gun Used To Kill Champaign Cop
Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois and Indiana women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
WAND TV
Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
Part of US-150 closed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones Lane in Danville is closed to public traffic. Illinois State Police confirmed this is due to a crash investigation. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. ISP encourages all drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. This story is in […]
Illinois Man Gives Cops Fake Name When His Real Name Is Clearly Visible
There are some people you shouldn't mislead and the top honor belong to the police. No matter the circumstances it's never a good idea to lie to law enforcement. If you do it proves one has a lot of confidence. An Illinois man learned the hard way to not a fake i.d. to a police officer, especially when your name is tattooed on your person.
