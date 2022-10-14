ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Herald & Review

Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report

DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
25newsnow.com

Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
Herald & Review

Decatur man in lighter attack gets 24 months probation

DECATUR — Shawn M. Klinger, the Decatur man accused of sticking a blow-torch style lighter in the left eye of a woman before triggering the flame, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Klinger, 34, was also ordered to undergo anger management classes as part of his sentence. Macon...
foxillinois.com

Champaign County Jail inmate dies in custody

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Champaign County Jail inmate is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency. The Champaign County Sheriff says that correctional officers were notified by inmates in a cell of the possible medical emergency involving an inmate in there with them. Officers and on-site medical staff...
WCIA

Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
WCIA

15-year-old sentenced in connection to 2021 Urbana shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana teenager, Mekhi Davis, has been sentenced to serve a period of incarceration of 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, receiving a credit for the 433 days previously served. Davis was sentenced as an adult, and found guilty of with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. The 15-year-old was […]
WQAD

Chief: 2 officers wounded, suspect dead in Illinois shooting

DECATUR, Ill. — Two police officers conducting a traffic stop in a central Illinois city were shot and wounded early Wednesday by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said. The officers stopped a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in Decatur and “based on information known to the...
WCIA

Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
25newsnow.com

Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
WCIA

Suspect charged in shooting of senior couple

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Friday, we learned more about what happened when a husband and wife in their 70s were shot in their own driveway in September.  Neighbors have been waiting for answers for weeks. On Friday, 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend was officially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. 24-year-old Shamario […]
wglt.org

Woman from Normal charged in straw gun purchase after police officer's death

A woman from Normal faces federal weapons charges for allegedly transferring an illegal firearm that was later used to shoot and kill a Champaign police officer last year. Police arrested Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, and Ashantae Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, on Thursday. The two were indicted last week on charges of conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
WCIA

Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
wmay.com

Central Illinois Proud

WAND TV

Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
WCIA

Part of US-150 closed in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones Lane in Danville is closed to public traffic. Illinois State Police confirmed this is due to a crash investigation. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.  ISP encourages all drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. This story is in […]
Q985

Illinois Man Gives Cops Fake Name When His Real Name Is Clearly Visible

There are some people you shouldn't mislead and the top honor belong to the police. No matter the circumstances it's never a good idea to lie to law enforcement. If you do it proves one has a lot of confidence. An Illinois man learned the hard way to not a fake i.d. to a police officer, especially when your name is tattooed on your person.
