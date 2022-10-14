Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO