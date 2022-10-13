ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comedic hypnotist to bring popular show to Colorado Springs club

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYKVB_0iZ8wZeo00

Under Don Barnhart’s tutelage, a night at the comedy club might double as a free therapy session.

There’s often a queue of people hoping to be part of one of the comedic hypnotist’s shows. Some are even what Barnhart calls “hypno-junkies” — his repeat customers.

“People need an excuse to let loose,” Barnhart said from his home in Las Vegas. “We’re so bombarded by limitations, moral compasses and boundaries, whether from family, friends or churches. Under hypnosis, people can tap into their deep psyche and let loose and not feel embarrassed to dance and sing and be crazy, silly and fun for a while.”

Barnhart will do three shows Friday and Saturday at Loonees Comedy Corner.

The comedian has a long relationship with hypnotism. As a high schooler headed down some negative paths in the ’80s, he started therapy and discovered hypnosis. It saved him and prompted him to eventually get certified as a clinical practitioner at the Hypnosis Motivation Institute in California.

“We can rewrite bad habits and pursue our goals in a fast-track way as opposed to conventional therapy with talking about problems,” he said. “Overnight you can change your thought process. If you have a traumatic experience, you can change your thought process. In deep hypnosis therapy, you can rewrite your inner dialogue.”

After high school, Barnhart itched to do standup, so he got a job as a doorman at a club. To combat his extreme nervousness and “hurling before a show,” he turned to hypnosis to relax.

Fifteen years ago, while doing standup on cruise ships, he started to see comedy hypnotist shows. They weren’t great, he thought, because most people who do hypnosis aren’t particularly funny at the same time, so he decided to combine both of his skills. The shows were a hit.

Audience members often hit him up with a number of questions about the process, including the common concern they’ll be talked into doing something they’d never do in real life.

“I make sure they know they’re in control,” Barnhart said. “They will never cross moral boundaries. I’m never there to embarrass anybody.”

Depending on the size of the stage, about 10 to 15 people are invited up. During the hypnosis, some are dismissed if they aren’t ready to go under, while others are more somnambulistic — more prone to relaxation and able to be hypnotized. And then the fun begins. He’ll change the environment for those on stage, taking them to Alaska where they experience cold winds, or have them dance, play instruments or speak in a foreign language to those on stage who understand what they’re saying. An adult show might have participants showing off their best exotic dance moves. And sometimes he has them act like they’ve taken drugs or imbibed alcohol, or has them eat a lemon and salivate.

“The joy for me is watching people lose their stress,” Barnhart said. “I can see them be tense and very rigid and suddenly their stresses and worries start to disappear.”

That’s why some people show up every time he does a show and try to get on stage — they walk away feeling shiny and new.

“Sometimes people come out of a trance realizing they’ve worked on themselves to be better,” he said. “At the end I plant a positive suggestion so they come out feeling better, like they had a good eight-hour nap and a better mindset.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns

Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado

Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Man Accused of Murder + Trying to Torch Homeless Camp

A Colorado man has been arrested and is facing some hefty charges including first-degree murder and arson. Who is the Colorado Man Accused of Committing Arson and Murder?. The man who has been arrested and charged with serious felonies including first-degree murder and arson has been identified as Gregory Paul Lee of Colorado Springs. Lee is 64 years old and has been related to at least two major crimes that have recently taken place in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Three people arrested in Pueblo drive-by shootings

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Three people have been arrested in a string of drive-by shootings that occurred in the Bessemer neighborhood of Pueblo on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct.14. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to multiple drive-by shootings, which included the 1600 block of Spruce Street and 2000 block of East […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation

The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
PUEBLO, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy