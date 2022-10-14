Read full article on original website
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you
Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
Cat Found Living Under Shopping Carts with Two Kittens, They Decide to Trust After 24 Hours Indoors
A cat was found living under shopping carts with her two kittens. They decided to trust after 24 hours indoors. When Sparkle Cat Rescue was notified about a stray cat nursing two kittens at a Walmart, their volunteers sprang into action. The trio were found hunkering down under a packed row of shopping carts.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Do Dogs Like Crates or Sleeping in the Open?
Dogs are social animals, and they love to sleep in groups. That’s why many people bring their dogs into their beds. It’s hard to tell whether a dog likes his crate or would rather sleep in the open. Some dogs bark or whine when left alone in a crate, but others settle down quickly and go to sleep.
Lone Kitten Walks Up to a Door and Demands Attention, Now She Has a Cat that Dotes on Her
A lone kitten walked up to a door and demanded attention. Now, she has a cat that dotes on her. A few days ago, a stray kitten wandered up to a homeowner's doorstep without a mother in sight. She was sickly and frail but mustered her courage to seek help.
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
What Do Kuhli Loaches Eat?
The kuhli loach is an interesting addition to any aquarium. Its eel-like form and tiger print will certainly draw your guests’ attention. On the other hand, this fish gets startled quite easily, so you might not be able to see it most of the time. Nevertheless, if you plan...
Do Poodles Shed?
Most people either love or hate the Poodle coat. If you’ve ever seen a Poodle with a standard continental cut or other long trim, you might think they’re high maintenance and shed considerably. Luckily, this isn’t true!. Poodles shed minimally because they have human-like hair, rather than...
How to Choose the Right-Sized Fish Tank, and Our 4 Top Picks
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Key Points. Large fish tanks are easier to maintain and care for because there is more room for error. The...
This Bear Intimidates His Own Handsome Reflection in the Woods
This Bear Intimidates His Own Handsome Reflection in the Woods. People from all walks of life have been using trail cameras for years to see what kind of critters are roaming around their property. Whether you’re a hunter searching for the best spot to place a blind or you’re a new parent that’s nervous about coyotes, trail cams are a great way to keep an eye on your yard.
Save on pet gifts! Shop the best deals on holiday gifts for cats ahead of Black Friday!
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. It's time to start shopping for holiday gifts for all the cats and cat lovers in your life! Right now there are many fantastic deals to be had to save cash across all pet categories, including cat gifts and dog gifts.
Can Dogs Eat Sour Cream? Read This First
Dogs can consume sour cream just fine in most cases. It isn’t blatantly toxic and usually doesn’t require veterinary attention. However, some dogs are lactose intolerant. In these cases, dogs may experience an upset stomach and similar symptoms. Luckily, even if a dog is lactose intolerant, the symptoms...
Can Dogs Eat Basil? How Much Is Safe?
Whether you want to bake some delicious dog treats or top your pup’s kibble with something new and exciting, you may have run into the same question: Can dogs eat basil?. Dogs can eat basil in moderation, but too much can cause stomach upset. Basil is non-toxic to dogs, so no need to worry if they got into it behind your back. However, human meals that contain basil often contain toxic ingredients like garlic and onion—so watch for these before feeding scraps of human foods.
Are Dogs Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Dogs Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Typically, domestic dogs are diurnal animals, meaning they are more active during the day and sleep at night. However, there is controversy and debate about whether dogs are nocturnal, crepuscular, or genuinely diurnal animals. Dogs may be more active during the daytime because their human companions are around. But dogs often sleep during the day too. They exhibit profound cathemeral (activity pattern at irregular intervals during the day or night) tendencies. Research sheds some light on this topic and explains their sleep behavior. So, if you’re a dog owner or just interested in learning more about them, keep reading for insights into the sleeping habits of man’s best friend.
