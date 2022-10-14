Read full article on original website
European Hornet vs. Asian Giant Hornet
One problem that emerges when scientists are trying to find an invasive species is when it looks similar to another established species. The European hornet happens to look like the Asian giant hornet, also called the murder hornet. Before you get too concerned about a dead hornet you’ve found, it’s important to know how these creatures are different. That’s why we’re going to compare the European hornet vs. Asian giant hornet. By the time we’re finished, you’ll be able to tell the two hornets apart so you know when you should and shouldn’t report an interaction with a large insect.
Tarantula Migration: Everything You Need to Know
Migration is the seasonal movement of animals. At a particular time of the year, animals swap habitats for various reasons. Many species migrate to get food, Others for better habitat for their young or to avoid extreme weather conditions. Birds do it, fishes do it, whales do it, and you’ve probably heard about tarantula migration. What exactly does tarantula migration entail, and how is it different from migration for other animal species? Read on to find out.
Discover the Fastest Animals in Alaska
Despite the extreme temperatures and harsh landscape, Alaska has diverse wildlife on land, sea, and air. Birds, like falcons and eagles, are the fastest animals in the world. But to give this article some diversity, I’ve included fish and land animals. Many of the world’s fastest creatures are predators, but Alaskan prey animals must be swift to outrun creatures like bears and wolves. Discover the fastest animals in Alaska, including both predator and prey.
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
Discover The 9 Different Types of Cypress Trees
There are a dizzying amount of different types of cypress trees in the world, typically classified as either Old World or New World cypresses. Evergreen and preferring temperate regions, cypress trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You may be considering a cypress tree for your backyard or garden landscaping, but what type might suit your project best?
How Rare Are Golden Eagles, and Where Can You Find Them?
Golden eagles are powerful, majestic birds, and the largest birds of prey in North America. These dark brown eagles get their name from the golden-brown plumage on their heads and necks reflecting sunlight as they soar high in the sky. Everything about their physical composition helps them as predators, from their enlarged lungs that allow them to fly at high altitudes and scan the world below to their excellent vision and razor-sharp talons. And when they dive for prey, they reach speeds between 150 to 200 mph. Spotting one of these flying creatures is a real treat, but just how rare are golden eagles? Discover where they live and the best places to find one.
Stone Crab vs. Dungeness Crab
In contrast to the stone crab, which people primarily consume for its claws, people value the Dungeness crab for its sweet, tender flesh. A native of the west coast of North America, Dungeness crabs, are typically steamed to preserve their delicate flavor. While stone crabs vs. Dungeness crabs are popular seafood options in the United States, the latter is more widely available due to its extensive range. These two species are far more than tasty morsels, though. Join in as we explore all aspects of these interesting crustaceans.
Goldmound Spirea vs Goldflame: Is there a Difference?
Have you moved into a new home? Are you looking to bring more pollinators and add color to your front yard? Both the goldmound and goldflame spirea are great choices. These beautiful shrubs belong to the same family but are different spirea varieties. The differences are immense and very noticeable at first glance, however, they are grown in similar ways.
French Thyme vs. English Thyme: What Are The Differences?
We all know tasty thyme, it’s one of the most popular herbs in the kitchen and garden, but there are so many species and cultivars it gets a little confusing! Let’s take a look at the difference between French thyme vs. English thyme, plus a quick look at German thyme too.
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in California
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in California. One look at the long coast of California and you know there has to be excellent fishing off the shores. But don’t forget about the miles of rivers and streams for trout and salmon fishing as well as hundreds of amazing lakes. Anglers in California can enjoy a day on Lake Tahoe or charter a boat out of Long Beach for some deep sea fishing, the options are endless. If you want to know the targets to beat for the top trophy fish in the state, here are the 10 biggest fish ever caught in California.
Turnip vs. Beet: What Are The Differences?
Turnips and beets are both root vegetables with edible leaves. Turnips and beets are both cold-season crops and can be grown in the spring or fall. Turnips and beets are from different scientific families, are different colors, and have different uses. Turnips and beets are prized for their delicious underground...
The 4 Most Expensive Pet Birds To Insure
Bird owners have a special place in their hearts for their flying friends. Birds are highly intelligent, fun to entertain, and easy to train. And like every pet parent, their birds are a part of their families. Exotic pet insurance is a great investment idea because it covers everything from routine exams to life-saving procedures. But depending on their species, some birds can cost more than others to insure. Learn about the three most expensive pet birds to insure, and discover the best exotic pet insurance and the lowest maintenance pet birds.
Herring vs. Sardine: How Are They Different?
Differentiating small oily fish is hard. When certain species look so much alike that they are sold under the same name, one might wonder why it’s even necessary to know how they are different. However, we will endeavor to explain some of the differences between two very similar fish. Get ready to learn about some of the differences between a herring vs. sardines and see what sets them apart from one another.
Ocean Conservation Team Captures a Seal and Steals Their Necklace
Ocean Conservation Team Captures a Seal and Steals Their Necklace. It is heartbreaking to see ocean animals harmed by the pollution that we humans release into the sea. It is also heartwarming to see other humans doing their best to help stricken animals – even when those animals do not seem to appreciate it! This particular footage is provided by an ocean conservation organization in Namibia.
Executioner Wasp vs Asian Giant Hornet
People in the United States have recently become acquainted with a new, frightening nickname for a hornet. It’s called the “murder hornet”, and it is a non-native species that has crossed the Pacific Ocean, terrifying people who are worried about this massive wasp. Another large wasp with a scary name has emerged in the southern U.S. from Central and South America. So, what are the differences between the executioner wasp vs Asian giant hornet?
