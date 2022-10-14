Traffic safety concerns at St Pauls board meeting

ST. PAULS — Thursday’s meeting of the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners was conducted at a lightning pace.

“We’re having a good financial year,” declared Mayor Elbert Gibson at the beginning of the event, then saying they had talked about the sewer for 10 years and it was finally coming around. Public Works Director Daniel Holloman said that the state had made some adjustments on grants and they were just waiting for the contractor. The new business began with a focus on a grant of “around $100,000” according to Interim Town Administrator and Town Clerk Debra McNeill, a Golden Leaf grant for a Stormwater Master Plan and Corrective Action Implementation. The motion passed.

The board moved on to the issue of directional signs to assist people in locating the St. Pauls Park and Pool, which recently gained a new lightning system. However, the park is somewhat difficult to locate, necessitating the addition of signage to clarify directions. The motion also passed. The price tag for this was given as $1,343 of which the town would pay half.

The acquisition of a new trash truck was addressed. It is projected to be ready in November or December and the cost of the seven-year payment plan proposed by McNeill and Holloman would be “about what a person makes minus insurance and retirement.” They will have the money in the next budget year.

“Are we allowed to pay in installments,” Commissioner John Gudauskas asked.

The answer was yes.

According to Holloman, the payment is due Oct. 15, 2023. This motion was passed unanimously. Holloman thanked the board for the garbage truck.

Resident Clarissa Steadman delivered a presentation asking for the addition of more stop signs in the “perimeter of three very actively used community buildings.” A former resident of the town who recently moved back after 10 years, Mayor Gibson warmly welcomed her back to St. Pauls.

Steadman’s concerns were speeding vehicles, trucks and farm equipment, the last due to the nearby granary in the area. She was worried about the dangers to “animals, pedestrians, and most importantly our children.” One community building, she stated, has parking in the street, and the busiest hours for traffic are also the busiest hours for pedestrians. She said the speed bumps have already made a difference. After Steadman’s presentation, the assembled officials debated the effectiveness of signs and speed bumps.

Police Chief Michael Owens said speed tables are a longer version of speed bumps used in larger towns, albeit coming with a significant price tag. He also said drivers slow down for the bumps which are capable of tearing a car up. The mayor suggested “another stop sign at Fourth Street.” The matter was referred to the public works committee and the police chief.

During the administrative report McNeill also brought up the subject of contacting Duke Energy about the lighting. The addition of another streetlight on Townsend was also mentioned. The local phenomenon of purple streetlights was attributed to a defect.

Also at the meeting, the police chief said they had received three speed signs and were presently in the process of determining where they would be placed, and one fire truck is out of service because of an air leak. A resident asked about the presence of surveying sticks, which were explained as portents of a future relocation of the telephone poles.

Mayor Gibson thanked the police department for their work on the recent threats at St Pauls High School.