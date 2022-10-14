Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eagleeyeauburn.com
Auburn Gymnastics adds two four-star recruits to 2024 class
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – Jeff Graba and Auburn gymnastics added two four-star recruits to the growing list of commits in as many days this week. U.S. national team member Katelyn Jong was the first to make the announcement when she posted her commitment on Instagram Wednesday night. “I can’t...
Alabama reaches 3-year low on AP Poll, new top team in coaches poll
Seven ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost in Week 7, Alabama included. An incredible day of games and field stormings led to a shakeup with voters. For the first time this season, Alabama received no first-place votes in either the coaches or the AP polls. The Tide was lowered to sixth in the coaches and AP Polls. It’s Nick Saban and co.’s worst ranking in the AP since 2019 when a three-point loss to Auburn sent the Tide to the Citrus Bowl.
247Sports
WATCH: Auburn OL commit Bradyn Joiner in action against Central-Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Alabama — No. 1 Auburn High and future Auburn Tiger Bradyn Joiner had a big matchup on Friday night, traveling to Central-Phenix City and taking on Patrick Nix and the Red Devils. For Joiner, the 247Sports Composite 4-star who's committed to play center, he's playing his senior season over at left tackle and was matched up with top-50 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker at times.
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
Opelika-Auburn News
'First of its kind': Auburn hosts the largest precision formation airshow team to flyover before LSU game
Before the Auburn University football team faced off against LSU on Oct. 1, fans in the Jordan-Hare stadium were surprised to see 14 planes cresting the stadium. As the band played the national anthem, the RV planes flew in formation with smoke trailing behind them. The spectacle left fans wanting to know more about this group and many flocked to social media to share photos and videos.
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
Montgomery, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Jefferson Davis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
alabamanews.net
Alabama State Cruises Past Mississippi Valley State 24-9
Myles Crawley threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama State to a 24-9 victory over winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Crawley tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech late in the first quarter and added a 36-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon with 7:28 remaining. Ja’Won Howell had a 2-yard touchdown run for Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly
While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative. “Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,”...
Troy Messenger
Goshen falls to Lanett in region play
The Goshen Eagles (5-4, 2-4) saw their playoff push stymied on Friday night, falling to the Lanett Panthers (4-5, 3-3) in a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup by a score of 30-25 at home. Lanett scored on its first drive and led for the remainder of the game – taking...
Troy Messenger
Marjorie Lane honored at ASU
Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award. The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU. The 50 under 50 class members were honored...
Opelika-Auburn News
The Fall Boogie is back: Things to do in Auburn-Opelika this weekend
An outdoor wooden covered stage with eclectic décor including old signs and lamps is the perfect venue for this weekend’s Fall Boogie. This is the 10th year the Standard Deluxe has held the Fall Boogie in Waverly, featuring Americana and Country music. “We have four great bands and...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn family to appear on Family Feud
A part of the Auburn family is headed to Family Feud. The Anderson family, of Auburn, is set to appear on the next episode of the popular game show on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Featured family members include Molly Howard, Ale McGraw, Ame McGraw, Anna Hunt and Brent...
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
First Lady Jill Biden in Columbus, talking to military families
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The First Lady of the United States has touched down in Georgia for a two day visit. Mrs. Biden arrived at Fort Benning’s Lawson Air Field on Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening, the First Lady will be at the National Infantry Museum to meet will military families. Upon her arrival, Mrs. Biden […]
Comments / 0