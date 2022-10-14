Seven ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost in Week 7, Alabama included. An incredible day of games and field stormings led to a shakeup with voters. For the first time this season, Alabama received no first-place votes in either the coaches or the AP polls. The Tide was lowered to sixth in the coaches and AP Polls. It’s Nick Saban and co.’s worst ranking in the AP since 2019 when a three-point loss to Auburn sent the Tide to the Citrus Bowl.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO