ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Tarantula Migration: Everything You Need to Know

Migration is the seasonal movement of animals. At a particular time of the year, animals swap habitats for various reasons. Many species migrate to get food, Others for better habitat for their young or to avoid extreme weather conditions. Birds do it, fishes do it, whales do it, and you’ve probably heard about tarantula migration. What exactly does tarantula migration entail, and how is it different from migration for other animal species? Read on to find out.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate

Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
Ingram Atkinson

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Woman’s Wild, Unexpected Encounter With Grizzly Bear Will Give You Chills

Running into wildlife is a well-known factor when spending time outdoors enjoying activities such as camping or hiking. After all, these areas are home to wild animals big and small. However, it doesn’t matter how prepared you may actually be, it will never not be terrifying when encountering one of the larger types of wildlife in the great outdoors. Wildlife like a gigantic grizzly bear!
a-z-animals.com

Tourists on Safari Learn Why You Never Honk at a Lion

Honking captures the attention of other drivers and scares wild animals out of the road. Most animals prefer to run away at the sound of a horn rather than stay around and find out whether the sound implies danger. Not all animals are startled by a car horn. Your honk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy