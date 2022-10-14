ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Idaho resident killed while fighting for Ukraine

By By DAVID PACE Rexburg Standard Journal
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQUPq_0iZ8nI4s00

Dane Partridge gave his life for the cause of freedom.

Partridge, 34, of Rexburg, died Tuesday in southeastern Ukraine after receiving life-threatening injuries during a firefight, his sister Jenny Corry said. He was serving in the Ukrainian infantry on the front lines, having arrived in the country on April 27.

“Dane and his team were ambushed when they were clearing trenches by two Russian vehicles,” Corry said. “I know at least one of them was a tank ... In the firefight, shrapnel was discharged and Dane was critically injured. Most of the men were injured and Dane received the worst of it. He was fatally wounded. They were lacking stretchers and still under assault by the enemy.”

Partridge had “several pieces of shrapnel lodged in his head,” Corry said. “He received damage to his brain at the brainstem and there was damage to his neck. The brain damage and edema were extensive.”

“His comrades carried him out on a blanket and rushed him and the other wounded soldiers to the hospital,” Corry continued, her voice breaking with emotion, as she read from a report written by an aid worker. “(Their vehicle) was damaged to the point of having one wheel remaining … They drove while still under attack. Despite the strivings of field medics and the devoted care of hospital staff, Dane died as a result of his injuries at Zaporizhzhia Regional Medical Center on the 11 of October 2022.”

The family received the report from an organization worker with Logistical Emergencies Getting Solved. L.E.G.S. is an organization composed of “civilians, many with military experience, who just grabbed a backpack and went to Ukraine,” Corry said. The organization primarily provides rescue and aid work with civilians.

Earlier this summer, Partridge was responsible for saving the lives of eight fellow soldiers, Corry said.

“In June, Dane noticed a team of men that were trapped in hostile territory,” Corry said. “Refusing to risk them being killed or captured by the enemy, he reached out to … L.E.G.S. and asked (them) to help put together a rescue operation. (L.E.G.S.) had not been involved with the military until that day when Dane refused to leave this team in hostile territory. Dane was responsible for helping save the lives of eight legionnaires. There was another American, another friend, that was wounded and also needed help. That American soldier surely would have died had it not been for Dane and his efforts to help save him.”

In July, Partridge was injured and received nine shrapnel wounds.

“(He) spent some time in the hospital, and when he recovered he went right back to fight,” Corry said.

He never gave up nor abandoned his commitment to serve the Ukrainian people.

Partridge is the son of Terri Hepworth and Jarom Hepworth, of Rexburg, and Dennis Partridge of Inwood, Virginia. He grew up with four siblings.

Partridge has five children.

“He loved all of his children very much,” Corry said. “He had the biggest dreams and highest hopes for all of his children.”

Partridge graduated from Idaho Falls’ Skyline High School in 2006. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduation and completed boot camp and training at Fort Benning, Georgia. From 2007-2009, he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom with D Company, Special Troops Battalion, 4th Infantry Division in Baghdad.

“He was my driver, and sometimes my gunner,” his former non-commissioned officer, Sgt. Matt Reeves, shared on Facebook. “... He wasn’t Ukrainian, he didn’t have family from there, he was just a guy from Idaho. I wanted to tell him that his family, his friends, and his old battle buddies needed him here, safe. But he felt so strongly about it that he went. And there’s no possible way to talk someone out of something like that. Nor can you even approach them about it. He felt that same call to defend the Ukrainian people as he did for the Iraqi people.”

Prior to departing for Ukraine, Partridge was employed with Doug Andrus Trucking Company driving semi trucks long-haul.

After the war in Ukraine started, he felt a strong conviction that he needed to go and serve.

“He just felt that it was impressed upon him by the Lord to go,” Corry said. “He also felt that it was a valiant and noble cause. …”

Partridge communicated with his family every week from the field.

He would follow up his Facebook posts with a heartfelt message, “I love you, I miss you. This is all for you.”

Partridge’s family is working to have his remains returned to the United States. Memorial services are still being planned at this time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teenager found safe

UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t help but be impressed with a still they discovered in a cave near a creek, the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “One of the neatest arrangements in stills that local officers have discovered was found by the sheriff’s force Saturday (Oct. 15) … fully equipped to turn out liquor,” the story reported. “The top of the cave was level with the ground to escape detection and water from the nearby stream had been piped into the cave. Three men were arrested and six barrels of mash and a small quantity of liquor seized.” On the legal side of things, the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. started operations at its factory the same day, “getting off to the best start in the history of the factory, according to the officials in charge. About 10,000 tons of beets will be cut, making a run that will last until the middle of December. The factory is employing 230 men with an average daily parole of $1,300 aside from what is paid for outside workers.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
AMMON, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band

As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local volunteers raise funds, pack meals to help feed starving children

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of volunteers put on hairnets and gloves in Idaho Falls and got to work packing meals for starving children around the world. Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit organization headquartered in Minnesota. It works with food distribution partners nationwide that stay with communities for the long haul, according to its website.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Tradition finding its way into a new era

IFI)- The conference room at the Residence Inn in Idaho Falls became the back drop for the Wet Shave expo. The expo returned to Idaho Falls after a successful event last year and brought out vendors from Canada to all over the United States, to help spread interest in the hobby and educate those unfamiliar with the hobby all about it. The post Tradition finding its way into a new era appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy