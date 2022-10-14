Idaho resident killed while fighting for Ukraine

Dane Partridge gave his life for the cause of freedom.

Partridge, 34, of Rexburg, died Tuesday in southeastern Ukraine after receiving life-threatening injuries during a firefight, his sister Jenny Corry said. He was serving in the Ukrainian infantry on the front lines, having arrived in the country on April 27.

“Dane and his team were ambushed when they were clearing trenches by two Russian vehicles,” Corry said. “I know at least one of them was a tank ... In the firefight, shrapnel was discharged and Dane was critically injured. Most of the men were injured and Dane received the worst of it. He was fatally wounded. They were lacking stretchers and still under assault by the enemy.”

Partridge had “several pieces of shrapnel lodged in his head,” Corry said. “He received damage to his brain at the brainstem and there was damage to his neck. The brain damage and edema were extensive.”

“His comrades carried him out on a blanket and rushed him and the other wounded soldiers to the hospital,” Corry continued, her voice breaking with emotion, as she read from a report written by an aid worker. “(Their vehicle) was damaged to the point of having one wheel remaining … They drove while still under attack. Despite the strivings of field medics and the devoted care of hospital staff, Dane died as a result of his injuries at Zaporizhzhia Regional Medical Center on the 11 of October 2022.”

The family received the report from an organization worker with Logistical Emergencies Getting Solved. L.E.G.S. is an organization composed of “civilians, many with military experience, who just grabbed a backpack and went to Ukraine,” Corry said. The organization primarily provides rescue and aid work with civilians.

Earlier this summer, Partridge was responsible for saving the lives of eight fellow soldiers, Corry said.

“In June, Dane noticed a team of men that were trapped in hostile territory,” Corry said. “Refusing to risk them being killed or captured by the enemy, he reached out to … L.E.G.S. and asked (them) to help put together a rescue operation. (L.E.G.S.) had not been involved with the military until that day when Dane refused to leave this team in hostile territory. Dane was responsible for helping save the lives of eight legionnaires. There was another American, another friend, that was wounded and also needed help. That American soldier surely would have died had it not been for Dane and his efforts to help save him.”

In July, Partridge was injured and received nine shrapnel wounds.

“(He) spent some time in the hospital, and when he recovered he went right back to fight,” Corry said.

He never gave up nor abandoned his commitment to serve the Ukrainian people.

Partridge is the son of Terri Hepworth and Jarom Hepworth, of Rexburg, and Dennis Partridge of Inwood, Virginia. He grew up with four siblings.

Partridge has five children.

“He loved all of his children very much,” Corry said. “He had the biggest dreams and highest hopes for all of his children.”

Partridge graduated from Idaho Falls’ Skyline High School in 2006. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduation and completed boot camp and training at Fort Benning, Georgia. From 2007-2009, he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom with D Company, Special Troops Battalion, 4th Infantry Division in Baghdad.

“He was my driver, and sometimes my gunner,” his former non-commissioned officer, Sgt. Matt Reeves, shared on Facebook. “... He wasn’t Ukrainian, he didn’t have family from there, he was just a guy from Idaho. I wanted to tell him that his family, his friends, and his old battle buddies needed him here, safe. But he felt so strongly about it that he went. And there’s no possible way to talk someone out of something like that. Nor can you even approach them about it. He felt that same call to defend the Ukrainian people as he did for the Iraqi people.”

Prior to departing for Ukraine, Partridge was employed with Doug Andrus Trucking Company driving semi trucks long-haul.

After the war in Ukraine started, he felt a strong conviction that he needed to go and serve.

“He just felt that it was impressed upon him by the Lord to go,” Corry said. “He also felt that it was a valiant and noble cause. …”

Partridge communicated with his family every week from the field.

He would follow up his Facebook posts with a heartfelt message, “I love you, I miss you. This is all for you.”

Partridge’s family is working to have his remains returned to the United States. Memorial services are still being planned at this time.