Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
Election 2022: Early voting has begun; check your state’s start date
While Election Day is Nov. 8, voting for the men and women who will serve in Congress has already begun in many states. Early voting began in September in six states. Four states do not allow early voting. When does your state begin early voting? Here is a list of...
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
What did this college wrestler do when his teammate was attacked by a grizzly bear?
College wrestlers from Cedar City and Evanston, Wyoming, were sent to a Montana hospital for care following the surprise attack by a grizzly bear. they are expected to make a full recovery, said Northwest College President Lisa Watson.
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse his opponent in critical Nevada race
Republican Adam Laxalt is locked in a competitive race against incumbent Democratic Sen Catherine Cortez Masto in a contest that could determine which party controls the US Senate in January. But if Mr Laxalt wants to win, he’ll have to do so without the support of a number of members...
Five Tribe's Call On Legislature To Repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is calling on state lawmakers to repeal a new law that regulates how school districts teach about race and gender. Last year, Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 17-75, which bans teaching certain racial topics, specifically that "a person, by virtue of race or sex, bears responsibility for any actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex."
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
GOP is confident voters' disgust at soaring crime - and apathy over end of Roe v. Wade - can help them flip THIRTEEN House seats in deep blue states including California, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island
Republicans are plotting to flip 13 House seats in deep blue states because voters are sick of crime - and apathetic about the end of Roe v. Wade. Democrats who face losing their seats to Republicans in the midterms include a popular progressive, the head of the Dems' biggest fundraising arm and a Rhode Island district Joe Biden won by 13 points.
Daylight saving time 2022: U.S. Senate OK'd Sunshine Protection Act, but California will still fall back, for now
Love it or hate it, it's coming: The end of Daylight saving time. Yes, you'll need to get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. Pacific time on Sunday, Nov. 6, California residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. That's happening again, even though in 2018, California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition...
The Largest Land Owner in Illinois May Come as a Big Surprise
A report released names of the largest landowners across America, I definitely wasn't expecting what I saw when I looked up the state of Illinois. Who has the largest piece of the 'land' of Lincoln?. The Biggest Landowners in the US. Almost two-thirds of the land in the United States...
New Jersey poised to enact ‘nation’s strongest’ gun law after Supreme Court ruling
The bill would, among other things, require people wanting to carry guns in public to purchase liability insurance.
Tennessee lawmaker looks to legalize medical cannabis next legislative session
One Tennessee lawmaker says she plans to reintroduce legislation that would legalize medical marijuana cultivation, distribution and use in the Volunteer State when the legislature convenes in January.
Kirsten Engel, former Arizona state senator, seeks seat in U.S. Congress, District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizonans will vote in the upcoming election for a new representative in U.S. Congressional District 6. The district encompasses parts of eastern Tucson, Green Valley, Sierra Vista, and Vail. Kirsten Engel is the Democratic candidate running against Republican Juan Ciscomani for Arizona’s U.S. Congressional District...
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
Is Minnesota Getting Rid Of Daylight Savings Time For Good?
Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota among the states that may be getting rid of Daylight Savings Time? Here's the latest. Daylight Savings Time started way back in 1918 to add more daylight to times when people were working as a way to boost wartime productivity. Every year since 1918...
Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In the intervening months, courts across […] The post Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocates for recreational marijuana use in Arkansas received positive news from the legal system Thursday evening. In an opinion released shortly after 5 p.m., the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the vote on the general election ballot measure focusing on recreational marijuana use in the state will count.
Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin aims for historic win in deep-red Utah
In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Evan McMullin says he knew he needed to step up his efforts to prevent a crumbling of the nation's democracy. The latest: Now, nearly two years after the harrowing events at the Capitol, McMullin, a former CIA officer, is preparing for the most consequential race of his life.
Congress investigates Mississippi's infrastructure spending after Jackson water crisis
House Democrats launched an investigation into how Mississippi state leaders spent millions in federal funds allocated for water infrastructure after last month's water crisis in the predominately Black city of Jackson.
