Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
aymag.com
McClard’s & DownHome Catering Hold Grand Opening
McClard’s & DownHome Catering held the grand opening for their Little Rock location at 9219 Stagecoach Road on Friday, Oct. 14. The down-home style restaurant and full service caterer is open Monday through Thursday every week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
90s Jam Party Kicks Off Arkansas State Fair With Tone Loc
It's time for a road trip to the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock, Arkansas kicking off today Friday, Oct. 14, and running through Sunday, Oct. 23. Besides all the carnival rides, livestock shows, pageants, attractions, and live entertainment the biggest hit has always been the food. Sure you can enjoy all the traditional favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, pickle pizza, gator on a stick, and spaghetti meatballs on a stick. See the list of food vendors here.
Hundreds gather to spread and celebrate love at 10th Central Arkansas Pride Festival
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rainbows weren't just in the sky on Saturday, but all over the streets of North Little Rock as hundreds of people gathered in Argenta for the 10th Central Arkansas Pride Festival. "It just feels good to be free. It feels good to live in...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
atomic-ranch.com
Personal History in an MCM Arkansas Gem
A new generation adds its touch to this MCM Arkansas gem, while taking care to respect the past. The L-shaped, two-story, wood-nestled home boasting an array of enviable original features would be a must-see for any house hunter with a passion for mid century design. For current owners Elisa and Clayton Belknap, it was the Little Rock home’s story as much as its style that made it a must-buy for them. The home had been owned by just one other family: Elisa’s grandparents.
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled. Refunds or rain checks will be made available […]
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
Arkansas restaurant lowers price despite rising inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Inflation has all of us doing a double take at prices wherever we go— and that includes restaurants. Three Fold Noodles in Little Rock has taken steps to ease some of the pain at the cash register. Like almost every restaurant in the pandemic,...
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
magnoliareporter.com
Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight
HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
Interstate 30 construction work causing lane closures starting Monday
Construction work on Interstate 30 will cause lane closures next week starting Monday.
KATV
'It's sickening:' NLR families who lost their homes, loved ones in apt fire file lawsuit
North Little Rock (KATV) — After a fire claimed the lives of three people at Shorter College Gardens Apartments more than a week ago, families of those victims and people who lost their homes are speaking out. On Thursday, Terris C. Harris with the Cochran Firm filed a lawsuit...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Faulkner County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Faulkner County Wednesday evening.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Woman accused in September Tyndall Park shooting surrenders to Benton police
A woman surrendered to Benton police after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection to a shooting at a city park.
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
North Little Rock police arrest man in connection to his mother’s August killing
Police in North Little Rock say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the killing of his mother in August.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
