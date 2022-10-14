ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

aymag.com

McClard’s & DownHome Catering Hold Grand Opening

McClard’s & DownHome Catering held the grand opening for their Little Rock location at 9219 Stagecoach Road on Friday, Oct. 14. The down-home style restaurant and full service caterer is open Monday through Thursday every week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

90s Jam Party Kicks Off Arkansas State Fair With Tone Loc

It's time for a road trip to the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock, Arkansas kicking off today Friday, Oct. 14, and running through Sunday, Oct. 23. Besides all the carnival rides, livestock shows, pageants, attractions, and live entertainment the biggest hit has always been the food. Sure you can enjoy all the traditional favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, pickle pizza, gator on a stick, and spaghetti meatballs on a stick. See the list of food vendors here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
atomic-ranch.com

Personal History in an MCM Arkansas Gem

A new generation adds its touch to this MCM Arkansas gem, while taking care to respect the past. The L-shaped, two-story, wood-nestled home boasting an array of enviable original features would be a must-see for any house hunter with a passion for mid century design. For current owners Elisa and Clayton Belknap, it was the Little Rock home’s story as much as its style that made it a must-buy for them. The home had been owned by just one other family: Elisa’s grandparents.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight

HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Police searching for two missing Garland County girls

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR

