Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80244018 on Windows 10
Windows Update plays an important role in any operating system. The program keeps your PC up-to-date with the latest security patches, so you can keep using it without worrying about potential threats. However, sometimes Windows Update may not work as expected and will instead throw an error saying "There were...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's enhanced Taskbar in the new update
When Windows 11 launched in October 2021, Microsoft made numerous changes to the taskbar, not all of which were welcome, but since then there's been progress in improving upon it. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September 2022, lots of improvements have been made, such as making...
makeuseof.com
A Basic Guide to Manipulating the File System in Node.js
One of the built-in features of Node.js is the manipulation of the operating system's file system using the fs module. This Node.js module contains many useful functions for working with files and directories. Files are simply referred to as persisted objects or chunks of data that are typically stored on...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Timer Apps for Windows
Timer apps are great for tracking how much time you spend on a particular task or blocking out time as you get through your to-do list. This helps you avoid distractions that can lead you off course and allows you to focus on the job at hand. Moreover, you can hold yourself accountable if you spend more time on a particular task than you should.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Clear the Clipboard History in Windows 11
Once you enable the clipboard history feature on Windows, anything you copy appears in your clipboard. Windows may also sync your clipboard items across devices if you’ve enabled the sync feature. Fortunately, you can clear your clipboard history at any time. In fact, there are several ways to do...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use File History on Windows 11
Creating routine backups of your data is common advice you hear on the internet. But, let's face it, very few of us care about creating multiple copies of work/important data. We rely very much on that one single copy of the file stored on the disk. However, problems arise when you encounter a system crash, corruption, or disk failure.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Freezing File Copy Progress Bar in Windows 10 & 11
Many users need to copy files between drives in Windows 11/10. However, snags can arise in Explorer’s file copying. Users have posted on Windows forums about file copying freezing when they try to copy or move larger files to or from external storage devices. When that issue arises, Explorer’s copying progress bar simply freezes (typically about halfway through) at zero bytes and never finishes.
makeuseof.com
Why Did Windows 8 Fail?
While most of us, at one point or another, have used Windows, many of us don’t remember (or don't like to remember) using Windows 8. Why did an OS that was a big step forward for Microsoft fail to get any traction?. While there are many reasons why Windows...
makeuseof.com
How to Back Up and Restore Your Pinned Taskbar Items on Windows
If you have Windows apps that you use frequently, it’s only natural to pin them to the Taskbar so you can easily access them. But if you’re switching computers or your Taskbar items are suddenly missing, you can restore them again with a backup. As such, here's how...
Cult of Mac
5 easy ways to transfer files between iPhone and Mac
This post on transferring files between iPhone and Mac is brought to you by Digiarty Software. Transferring things like documents and photos between your Mac and iPhone can be tricky, especially when file sizes get large. Here are the top five ways to transfer files from Mac to iPhone and back again.
makeuseof.com
The Best Windows Sandbox Alternatives for Windows 11 Home
Windows Sandbox lets you run and test software applications in isolation without affecting your host machine. It is an optional feature available in the Pro, and Enterprise editions of the Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. Unfortunately, if you are on Windows 11 Home, your only options are using alternatives....
makeuseof.com
Is the Task Host Window Preventing Windows From Shutting Down? Here's How to Fix It
Are you having trouble shutting down your Windows device because the Task Host window appears? It might also say "Task Host is stopping background tasks," which means you have to either wait for it to finish or close it manually. What causes this error?. In this article, we will explain...
The Windows Club
How to show Edge tabs when snapping on Windows 11
Snap Windows is one of the new features that Microsoft introduced in Windows 11. Snap Windows lets users arrange multiple apps on one screen so that they can manage and do multiple tasks quickly. To use the Snap Windows feature, you just have to place your mouse cursor on the Maximize button on an opened window. After doing that, Windows 11 will show you all the snap layouts available to arrange the opened apps on a single screen. You can select any of these snapped layouts to arrange your apps on your screen. In this article, we will show you how to show Edge tabs when snapping on Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Log2Ram on Linux to Save Wear and Tear on Your Disks
Almost everything your Linux machine does is written to disk as part of a log file. Even when you're away from the keyboard or sleeping, dozens of logs are constantly updated, ready for you to search through and diagnose problems or optimize processes. This constant writing can have an impact...
makeuseof.com
Facebook Business Accounts Hacked via New PHP Version of Ducktail Malware
Facebook Business accounts are now under attack via a new PHP version of the Ducktail malware strain. New PHP Version of Ducktail Malware Puts Facebook Users at Risk. Facebook Business account holders are now exposed to a new threat, which comes in the form of a PHP variant of the Ducktail malware program.
The Windows Club
How to check if something is downloading in the background on Windows PC
Are you facing some lagging issues on your PC? If yes, the chances are higher that a process is consuming resources or something is downloading in the background on your Windows. If you are also going through this situation, this guide will help you determine if something is downloading in the background on Windows PC.
makeuseof.com
How Disabling Two Virtualizations Can Boost Your Game Performance on Windows
If you are struggling to get your games to run smoothly on Windows 11, temporarily turning off certain security virtualizations can help. That isn't just us saying that, either Microsoft agrees that some virtual environment features in Windows 11 can cause lower game performance. What Is Virtualization in Windows 11?
Comments / 0