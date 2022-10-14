Snap Windows is one of the new features that Microsoft introduced in Windows 11. Snap Windows lets users arrange multiple apps on one screen so that they can manage and do multiple tasks quickly. To use the Snap Windows feature, you just have to place your mouse cursor on the Maximize button on an opened window. After doing that, Windows 11 will show you all the snap layouts available to arrange the opened apps on a single screen. You can select any of these snapped layouts to arrange your apps on your screen. In this article, we will show you how to show Edge tabs when snapping on Windows 11.

