If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the availability of its biggest-ever product release. Packed with new features and enhancements, GoCo’s fall 2022 updates aim to add even more flexibility and automation to its modern employee management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005362/en/ GoCo’s new enhanced UI (Graphic: Business Wire)
The original Wyze Cam Outdoor earned our Editors' Choice award thanks to its excellent video quality and rich feature set for an affordable price. The Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 ($73.99 with a required hub, or $63.99 without) is better in every way, with improvements such as color night vision, a wider field of view, and a better motion detection sensor. It still requires a hub and uses non-removable batteries, but those are fair trade-offs for its simple wireless setup. It once again earns our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras, particularly because of its low cost and ability to work without an internet connection from anywhere.
Most people experience a time when there never seem to be enough ports for the peripherals they use on a day-to-day basis. There is always some new gadget that catches the eye, which makes people think "This will be perfect for my workflow" before cursing as they begin the game of cable musical chairs. Again.
IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go.
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's entire iPhone 14 line -- including the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- are now available to purchase. And with a wide price range starting at $799 (£849, AU$1,399) for the iPhone 14 going all the way up to $1,099 for the Pro Max, you may want to be able to see what the differences are between all the models.
It was just a week ago when the big tech giant announced that its new Google Pixel 7 series comes with its Google One VPN service at no extra cost. Generally costing around $10 per month as part of the company's Premium One plan, Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the first smartphones on the market to include an Android VPN completely free of charge.
Scout HD Camera Review
The Scout HD Camera ($29.50) is an affordable security cam that you can set up both indoors and outside. You can add the device to an existing Scout Alarm Home Security System or use it as a standalone security tool. We like that it records sharp 1080p video, offers sound and motion detectionl supports lots of third-party platforms, and alerts you of trespassers. However, the camera lacks some of the extras you get with our Editors’ Choice winner for low-cost security cameras, the Wyze Cam V3 ($35.98), including local and free cloud storage options, as well as color night vision.
