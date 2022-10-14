The original Wyze Cam Outdoor earned our Editors' Choice award thanks to its excellent video quality and rich feature set for an affordable price. The Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 ($73.99 with a required hub, or $63.99 without) is better in every way, with improvements such as color night vision, a wider field of view, and a better motion detection sensor. It still requires a hub and uses non-removable batteries, but those are fair trade-offs for its simple wireless setup. It once again earns our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras, particularly because of its low cost and ability to work without an internet connection from anywhere.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO