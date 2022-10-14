Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Cloud security and risk mitigation
The cloud offers a multitude of advantages, however as with any large-scale deployment, it can also provide unforeseen challenges. The long-running concept of the cloud being “someone else’s data centre” has been a cringe moment for security pros because it reinforces the notion that security responsibility is someone else’s problem.
TechRadar
New tricks will help Microsoft Defender for Endpoint stop malware in its tracks
One thing most malware needs to do is reach out for further instructions to its command & control (C2) server. By catching this traffic before any information can be exchanged, Microsoft is hoping to stop many attacks in their tracks. The company recently added a new feature to its Microsoft...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Cloud Computing Roles to Work In
Cloud computing is a superior alternative to traditional technology in many areas relevant to various aspects of Information Technology (IT). Its functions differ based on how it provides associated solutions through the web to data storage. This article explores cloud computing, how it works, and the various roles you can begin building a career within the field.
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
makeuseof.com
What Is the 3-2-1 Backup Strategy and How Does It Protect Your Data?
The majority of businesses are well aware of the importance of backing up their data. Without adequate data storage policies, a business is not only vulnerable to ransomware, it can also allow a single piece of hardware failure to cause data loss. Unfortunately, simply having multiple copies of data isn't...
The Future of Software Engineering: Is Low-Code / No-Code the Answer?
“Is There A Library For This Or Should I Code It Myself?” 🤔 — Every software engineer, daily. Replace “library” with “low-code tool” in the question above, and it’s easy to grasp what low-code / no-code tools are. They offer higher levels of abstraction to achieve more functionality faster. And without having to write raw code for everything.
thefastmode.com
Airtel Launches Dual Profile M2M eSim for “Always On” IOT Devices
Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India. Airtel’s “Always On” solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IOT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.
hackernoon.com
The Advantages of Using REST API with Amplication for Your NodeJS Apps
The REST API has been around for a long time now and is usually the preferred way of making network calls. Due to its simplicity, popularity, and ease of use, it continues to be the go-to API development standard for startups and established organizations alike. Although syntax differs from language...
thefastmode.com
WBA Unveils New inflight Wi-Fi Connectivity Framework for Airlines, Satellites & Telcos
The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced publication of “In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity: Improving Passenger Experience, Engagement and Uptake,” a report that explores how airlines, service providers and other stakeholders can make it faster and easier for travellers to get and stay connected onboard aircraft. The paper covers the top...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Food Delivery Chatbot Using Google Dialogflow
Are you a business owner looking to automate or provide services without spending tons of money? Maybe you are looking for a chatbot. From customer support on websites to having conversations with Google Assistant, chatbots have come a long way. While you can build a chatbot from scratch, it takes...
TechRadar
10 effective steps for preventing cyberattacks on your business
Companies are vulnerable to cyberattacks because the world of technology is constantly evolving, and cybercriminals know they can make a lot of money if they achieve their nefarious objectives. Large corporations and small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have to be proactive to prevent an attack because hackers are always looking...
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Install TUXEDO OS on a Regular Computer: Here’s How
There's a growing trend for Linux-focused PC vendors to develop their own distro to showcase the best points of their shiny new hardware. Until recently, TUXEDO OS was available only as a pre-installed option on machines from TUXEDO Computers, now anyone can download and install it on their computer. What...
makeuseof.com
The Top 3 ARM SBCs With 8+ CPU Cores
Single-board computers (SBCs) have come a long way in recent years, especially since the Raspberry Pi increased tiny computing awareness among tech enthusiasts across the globe. New technology enables manufacturers to cram an incredible amount of oomph onto boards that are as small as a credit card. These powerful tiny computers are also available at a fraction of the cost of an equivalent laptop or PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Feedback Notifications on Windows 10 & 11
Windows devices offer a feedback notification feature that allows you to provide feedback to Microsoft about the operating system. Although this is a useful feature for reporting problems with your computer, you might find it annoying and prefer not to have it. If you're not interested in Microsoft's feedback program,...
makeuseof.com
What Is Crimeware and Is It the Same as Malware?
Cybercriminals constantly develop new methods through which they can steal your precious data and financial holdings. The continued use of harmful programs to carry out cybercrime has given way to the term "crimeware". So, what is crimeware, how dangerous is it, and is it the same as malware?. What Is...
makeuseof.com
What Is Crypto Arbitrage Trading? How Does It Work?
There are different strategies for trading cryptocurrencies. The most well-known are those used to trade the crypto market, like day traders. Other strategies do not require the high level of expertise that day trading requires. Crypto arbitrage trading is one of these strategies that don't require such high-level trading skills....
CNET
Best Cloud Storage Software Options for 2022
With our lives so predominantly online -- photos, videos and (of course) memes -- file storage is important. Cloud storage particularly can come in handy when your device starts to fill up by keeping your most precious files safe while saving storage space on your phone, tablet or computer. As a bonus, you're not tied to any one device to access your files.
cryptopotato.com
Samsung’s Knox Matrix to Function as Users’ Own Private Blockchain System
Samsung plans to leverage the “private blockchain” system to enhance the security of its smart devices. South Korean tech giant – Samsung – announced a new security system dubbed ‘Knox Matrix’ that links all user devices together in a private blockchain. The main objective...
makeuseof.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) vs. Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW): What's the Difference?
Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain in existence and the second-most popular cryptocurrency in the world, next to Bitcoin. But, like Bitcoin, various Ethereum derivatives serve different functions, including Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW). But what, exactly, is the difference between ETC and ETHW? What is their purpose, and are they useful?
alpenhornnews.com
Scrutinizing Healthcare Cloud Computing market segmental trends over 2021-2026
The global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.
