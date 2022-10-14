Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day As She Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Tweed Mini Skirt On The Red Carpet
Julia Roberts is back with another chic fall outfit just weeks after turning heads in London with a custom Alexander McQueen gown! The Pretty Woman icon, 54, arrived at the star-studded History Talks event in Washington D.C. on September 24th donning a stunning black tweed blazer and matching mini skirt— and showing off her incredible figure in the process.
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebs Are Wearing Wide-Leg Jeans, and Now They're on Sale at Amazon
Get in on the trend starting at just $24 Make way for wide-leg jeans. In case you missed it, this must-have denim silhouette has been sweeping Hollywood this season — and from what we can tell, the looser the leg, the better. Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the celebrities we've noticed embracing the wide-leg jeans trend, and there are several reasons why you should, too. Luckily, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing as we speak, which means you...
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
Kylie Jenner Says Au Revoir to Paris in an All-Leather Airport Look
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Safe in the knowledge there’s a jet waiting for her on the tarmac, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner likes to travel in style. To round off her week of statement-making fashion in Paris, the beauty mogul posed for Instagram pictures alongside her makeup artist Ariel and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero before heading back to the States.
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Bring the Black Tie Glam for Rare Red Carpet Date Night
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are back on the red carpet. The couple, who will soon celebrate their 10th anniversary on Oct. 19, hit the red carpet for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala on Saturday, before Justin performed some of his biggest hits at the event. Biel...
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel
Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots
Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
Drew Barrymore Makes an Elegant Arrival in Brandon Maxwell Cape-Dress & Hidden Heels at the Albie Awards
Drew Barrymore made an elegant fashion statement at the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s first Albie Awards in New York City last night. Barrymore wore a black crew neck dress with a matching cape detail that gathered around the neckline. The floor-length dress was a part of a previous Brandon Maxwell collection.
Anne Hathaway's Thigh-High Slit Gown Comes in the Boldest Neon Color
Anne Hathaway is trying her hand at the neon trend this week, spotted on a press tour for "Armageddon Time" walking into a studio in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. Catching eyes as she waved at the crowd on her way into the interview, Hathaway sported a bright-yellow dress and minimal jewelry to accessorize.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Helena Christensen is Dripping Attitude in Completely See-Through Black Teddy & Heels
Helena Christensen has been stepping up her Instagram game lately with some smokin’ hot snapshots for her followers to enjoy. Her latest post has the perfect amount of supermodel attitude — a powerful stance and a confident gaze. The 53-year-old model looks stunning in a sheer black bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline. (See the photo HERE.) The lingerie hikes high over her hips showing off her long, toned legs in sky-high heels — Christensen is proving that her supermodel style works for her in every decade. Since she was posed up against the landscaping in the image, she joked in the...
Kanye West agrees to buy social media platform Parler, company says
Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has agreed to purchase social media platform Parler, the network’s parent company said Monday. According to The New York Times and The Associated Press, Parlement Technologies announced in a news release that it “has entered into an agreement in principle” to sell Parler, which has gained popularity with right-wing audiences, to Ye in a deal expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray
Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo,...
Naomi Watts Shines With Art Deco-inspired Glamour in Reflective Lanvin Dress at ‘The Watcher’ Premiere
Naomi Watts made a sparkling arrival on the red carpet for the premiere of her Netflix series “The Watcher” on Wednesday in New York. The actress selected a two-tone green striped shimmering dress with pyramid-like textural details from Lanvin’s fall 2022 collection. Creative director Bruno Sialelli took inspiration from founder Jeanne Lanvin’s Art Deco aesthetic and interpreted it with ancient Egyptian references.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2023Lanvin Resort 2023Lanvin RTW Spring 2022 Watts coordinated the look with a pair of metallic green pumps from Gianvito Rossi and accessorized with several rings and green stone earrings. Watts worked with stylist Jeanann Williams, who has...
Gigi Hadid Confesses She Has "Imposter Syndrome" as a Fashion Founder
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. Gigi Hadid is keeping it real on what it feels like to run her own company. The supermodel, who launched a cashmere brand called Guest in Residence in September, opened up about how being a boss of a big company isn't all sunshine and rainbows.
Emmy Rossum Swears By This Under-$30 Styler For Her Bouncy Curls — & It's From a Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand
If there’s one thing we adore, it’s big bouncy curls, and one of the most iconic curly girls in Hollywood is Emmy Rossum. People have wondered for years how she gets those shiny curls, and she finally revealed the one product she swears by to get it. In a previous Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, the Shameless star started the video by saying she uses the Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler in the shower, saying, “I went through years of using 15 different products to try to get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to, this one...
