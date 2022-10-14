Read full article on original website
Related
Regions Bank to repay customers $141 million in illegal overdraft fees
For the second time in a decade, Regions Bank was found to have charged illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees. In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection...
Some Americans fear zero-down mortgages are a trap that will lead to another crisis like 2008
To help borrowers afford homeownership, some lenders have introduced zero-down-payment mortgages. Some are suspicious that these products could trigger a repeat of the 2008 foreclosure crisis. Experts said that while the fear is understandable, lending restrictions are much tighter today. A mortgage that doesn't require a down payment, closing costs,...
CNET
Flagstar Bank: 2022 Home Equity Review
Flagstar Bank has been around since 1987, and the company has grown into one of the biggest mortgage origination companies in the country. While Flagstar Bank's network of bank branches is limited to five states -- Michigan, Indiana, California, Ohio and Wisconsin -- the company's lending business has a wider in-person presence with 79 loan locations in 28 states. As more homeowners look to tap into their home equity, the Michigan-headquartered bank offers two options: Home equity line of credit and home equity loan.
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Virtually all PPP loans have been forgiven with limited scrutiny
Officials promised a robust review process before forgiving PPP loans, but most loans could be forgiven with a simple, one-page form. Meanwhile, just 2% of loans have gotten close, hands-on reviews.
How banks and credit unions are different—and how to choose between the two
Anyone can join a bank, but credit unions require a membership. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you’re searching for a new checking or savings account, there are several options available for the type of financial institution you might do business with. Two commonly used institutions you might consider: banks and credit unions. But not all financial institutions are created equal.
How Black Americans Can Proactively Help Erase Credit Card Debt and Stay Out Of It
Black Americans are 30% more inclined to own just one credit card instead of spending money on multiple credit cards, new data shows. The discovery is part of evidence that reveals Black Americans are more mindful about using their credit cards than the average American. However, those revelations only tell...
Households struggling with mortgages ‘might reach 2008 peak next year’
The proportion of households struggling to make their mortgage payments is expected to increase to its pre-financial crisis peak by the end of next year, the Bank of England has warned. The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said households with high cost of living-adjusted mortgage debt-servicing ratios will soar if...
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Fewer tomatoes were grown this year as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes rises, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet, too.
fintechmagazine.com
Mobile banking fintech NorthOne bags $67mn in Series B round
Mobile banking fintech NorthOne has secured US$67mn in funding despite "one of the worst fundraising environments", bolstering its position among SMEs. Mobile banking fintech NorthOne has raised US$67mn towards its ambition of becoming “the digital finance department powering every small business in America”. The Series B raise is...
Business Insider
LendingUSA personal loans review: No interest if you pay it off within 6 months, but a hefty origination fee
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. LendingUSA personal loans. Fees. Origination fee...
FOXBusiness
30-year mortgage interest rates stick for third straight day | September 22, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
CNET
Best Jumbo Money Market Accounts for October 2022
A jumbo money market account, like a jumbo certificate of deposit, requires a higher minimum deposit -- generally $100,000 or more -- to access a higher annual percentage yield, or APY, offered at the bank or credit union. A money market account combines the features and benefits of savings and checking accounts while providing convenient access to your deposits and earning more interest than a traditional checking account. The average interest rate, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate, is 0.13% for an MMA. It's possible to find rates 15 times higher at some banks or credit unions.
Comments / 0