Congress & Courts

CNET

Flagstar Bank: 2022 Home Equity Review

Flagstar Bank has been around since 1987, and the company has grown into one of the biggest mortgage origination companies in the country. While Flagstar Bank's network of bank branches is limited to five states -- Michigan, Indiana, California, Ohio and Wisconsin -- the company's lending business has a wider in-person presence with 79 loan locations in 28 states. As more homeowners look to tap into their home equity, the Michigan-headquartered bank offers two options: Home equity line of credit and home equity loan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice

With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

How banks and credit unions are different—and how to choose between the two

Anyone can join a bank, but credit unions require a membership. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you’re searching for a new checking or savings account, there are several options available for the type of financial institution you might do business with. Two commonly used institutions you might consider: banks and credit unions. But not all financial institutions are created equal.
CREDITS & LOANS
fintechmagazine.com

Mobile banking fintech NorthOne bags $67mn in Series B round

Mobile banking fintech NorthOne has secured US$67mn in funding despite "one of the worst fundraising environments", bolstering its position among SMEs. Mobile banking fintech NorthOne has raised US$67mn towards its ambition of becoming “the digital finance department powering every small business in America”. The Series B raise is...
SMALL BUSINESS
CNET

Best Jumbo Money Market Accounts for October 2022

A jumbo money market account, like a jumbo certificate of deposit, requires a higher minimum deposit -- generally $100,000 or more -- to access a higher annual percentage yield, or APY, offered at the bank or credit union. A money market account combines the features and benefits of savings and checking accounts while providing convenient access to your deposits and earning more interest than a traditional checking account. The average interest rate, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate, is 0.13% for an MMA. It's possible to find rates 15 times higher at some banks or credit unions.
PERSONAL FINANCE

