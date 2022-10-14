Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
MMAmania.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates
Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as the “Bronze Bomber,” Deontay Wilder, takes on the “Nordic Nightmare,” Robert Helenius, tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) from inside Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius might...
An American UFC fighter left his opponent motionless on the canvas after pummeling him in 93 seconds
Pete Rodriguez cracked Mike Jackson with a brutal knee to the face to score a first-round knockout on the UFC prelims Saturday in Las Vegas.
Alycia Baumgardner Uninterested In Rematch With Mikaela Mayer
All eyes were on the O2 Arena this afternoon as women’s boxing took center stage. In the main event, Claressa Shields earned a unanimous decision victory against Savannah Marshall, bu the co-main event was equally as anticipated. In a 10-round super featherweight unification title bout, Alycia Baumgardner completed the all-Michigan sweep by earning a split-decision victory against Mikaela Mayer. Two judges gave the Michigan native a 96-94 edge while Mikaela Mayer scored the bout 97-93 in the California native’s favor. Regardless of the official scores, many fans were left calling for a rematch.
Boxer Caleb Plant mimed digging a grave to celebrate a violent knockout in New York
Caleb Plant returned a Knockout of the Year candidate when he violently finished Anthony Dirrell with an incredible hook shot in this highlight clip.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Yardbarker
“He’s scared to death” – Manny Pacquiao offers insight into Floyd Mayweather rematch talk
Manny Pacquiao has revealed his belief that Floyd Mayweather will never again agree to meet him in the boxing ring. Pacquiao has once before gone toe-to-toe with Mayweather back in 2015, losing the fight via unanimous decision on the scorecards. Ever since the conclusion of that fight, there has been...
worldboxingnews.net
“Masterful” – How Floyd Mayweather ended up on the DAZN app
World Boxing News can reveal why boxing legend Floyd Mayweather fights on the DAZN app despite some previous shade. Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe blasted DAZN as ‘an app nobody watches’ and continually ruins Eddie Hearn on social media for his part in working with the streaming service.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA・
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch
George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
MMA Fighting
‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall
For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62, The Morning After: Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight bid goes up in flames
UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevadas, was a baffling affair. Not the outcome. No, most fans and analysts expected that the powerful left leg of Jonathan Martinez would ruin Cub Swanson’s night. It did all that and more, breaking him down en route to a punishing, painful low kick stoppage that earned “The Dragon” an extra $50,000.
Yardbarker
Watch: Caleb Plant tackled by referee for SAVAGE celebration after knockout of the year contender
Caleb Plant produced a knockout-of-the-year contender against Anthony Dirrell before being tackled by the referee for his celebration. Plant, whose only defeat in his professional boxing career came against Canelo Alvarez, is working his way back into world title contention after losing his IBF super middleweight belt. Knocking out Anthony...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, preview, expert picks
It has been over 1,000 days since Deontay Wilder stepped into a boxing ring to face an opponent other than Tyson Fury. On Saturday, the former WBC heavyweight champion looks to move past the Fury saga when he faces Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (9 p.m. ET, FOX PPV).
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 weigh-in results: Alexa Grasso, Viviane Araujo set for main event; one fighter misses big
Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo didn’t waste any time on Friday making their UFC Vegas 62 main event matchup official. Grasso and Araujo were the first two fighters to the scale at the official weigh-ins for Saturday’s pivotal flyweight headliner at the UFC APEX. Grasso weighed in at 125.5 pounds, while Araujo hit the limit at 126.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping says a win over Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira the lightweight GOAT
Charles Oliveira has a lot on the line this weekend. This Saturday, Oliveira looks to reclaim the lightweight title he lost on the scale when he takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. But there could be more up for grabs than just the UFC lightweight title, because according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a win will move Oliveira ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lightweight “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 roundtable: What does a win mean for the legacies of Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev?
If UFC 279 was marked by uncertainty and questions (namely “Why was the card booked the way it was” and later “What is happening???”), then UFC 280 is much more traditional in comparison as far as stakes are concerned: Two title fights, a main card packed with ranked fighters, and immortality possibly on the line for at least one headliner.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski clears air on viral Hasbulla burger prank
Alexander Volkanovski and Hasbulla shared a laugh recently, but not everyone found their antics amusing. The UFC featherweight champion — and MMA Fighting’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter — recently uploaded a video with Hasbulla as part of his Cooking with Volk series and the segment ended with the popular social media personality stuffing a burger in Volkanovski’s face.
Comments / 0