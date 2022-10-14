ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
UFC
defpen

Alycia Baumgardner Uninterested In Rematch With Mikaela Mayer

All eyes were on the O2 Arena this afternoon as women’s boxing took center stage. In the main event, Claressa Shields earned a unanimous decision victory against Savannah Marshall, bu the co-main event was equally as anticipated. In a 10-round super featherweight unification title bout, Alycia Baumgardner completed the all-Michigan sweep by earning a split-decision victory against Mikaela Mayer. Two judges gave the Michigan native a 96-94 edge while Mikaela Mayer scored the bout 97-93 in the California native’s favor. Regardless of the official scores, many fans were left calling for a rematch.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

“Masterful” – How Floyd Mayweather ended up on the DAZN app

World Boxing News can reveal why boxing legend Floyd Mayweather fights on the DAZN app despite some previous shade. Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe blasted DAZN as ‘an app nobody watches’ and continually ruins Eddie Hearn on social media for his part in working with the streaming service.
COMBAT SPORTS
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch

George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall

For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’

Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62, The Morning After: Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight bid goes up in flames

UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevadas, was a baffling affair. Not the outcome. No, most fans and analysts expected that the powerful left leg of Jonathan Martinez would ruin Cub Swanson’s night. It did all that and more, breaking him down en route to a punishing, painful low kick stoppage that earned “The Dragon” an extra $50,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping says a win over Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira the lightweight GOAT

Charles Oliveira has a lot on the line this weekend. This Saturday, Oliveira looks to reclaim the lightweight title he lost on the scale when he takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. But there could be more up for grabs than just the UFC lightweight title, because according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a win will move Oliveira ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lightweight “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski clears air on viral Hasbulla burger prank

Alexander Volkanovski and Hasbulla shared a laugh recently, but not everyone found their antics amusing. The UFC featherweight champion — and MMA Fighting’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter — recently uploaded a video with Hasbulla as part of his Cooking with Volk series and the segment ended with the popular social media personality stuffing a burger in Volkanovski’s face.
