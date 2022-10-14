ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzTh8_0iZ8aGLd00

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) is speeding up talks with a handful of financial investors to sell a slice of its wireless towers unit as it hopes to agree a deal by Nov. 15 to coincide with its half-year earnings, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The British telecoms group is evaluating proposals to either halve its nearly 82% holding in Frankfurt-listed Vantage Towers (VTWRn.DE) or just sell 25% of it in a bid to free up cash and respond to activist pressure to shake up the company and improve profitability, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Shares in Vantage Towers - which has a market value of 13 billion euros ($12.7 billion) - have dropped 18.3% since the start of the year. That makes it an attractive proposition for bidders - including a consortium of investment firms KKR (KKR.N) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) - to invest in a recession-proof business at a discount, the sources said.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said the company had previously expressed its "preference to move to co-control and deconsolidate Vantage", adding in doing so Vodafone would be "pragmatic and value oriented", pursuing whatever solution was in the best interest of its shareholders.

Vantage and KKR declined to comment, while GIP was not immediately available for comment.

Vodafone's advisers have asked bidders to complete due diligence in the coming weeks and submit binding bids in November, the sources said, cautioning a deal was not certain and the timeframe might still slip.

KKR, which earlier this year missed out on a deal for Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) towers, has revamped its alliance with GIP to make a joint offer and plans to leverage on the experience that both funds gained while working on the Deutsche Telekom auction, which was won by Canada's Brookfield and U.S. private equity firm DigitalBridge.

Brookfield and DigitalBridge are still focused on completing the Deutsche Telekom deal and are not seen as suitable bidders, the sources said, with one adding the bidding field only included financial firms that have the balance sheet to secure financing for a large deal despite reluctance from most banks to stump up debt.

EQT has explored several towers deals in Europe this year and may emerge as a contender as it seeks to deploy cash from its Active Core Infrastructure fund, which was launched in March to buy companies offering "stable cash yield generation, inflation protection and low volatility", a separate source said.

Brookfield, DigitalBridge and EQT declined to comment.

Industry players including Spain's Cellnex, Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator, are not interested in minority stakes in local rivals without taking control of their operations, a source familiar with Cellnex's strategy said.

If successful, the Vantage stake sale would buy Vodafone's boss, Nick Read, some breathing space after French billionaire Xavier Niel scooped up a 2.5% stake in the company in September and immediately hinted at a possible acceleration in the "streamlining of Vodafone's footprint and the separation of its infrastructure assets".

($1 = 1.0280 euros)

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Andres Gonzalez, additional reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Goldman Sachs unveils revamp as profit shrinks

NEW YORK Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will reorganize its business into three units and scale back ambitions for its consumer bank, it said on Tuesday, as the Wall Street giant reported a smaller-than-expected 44% slump in third-quarter profit.
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Flurry of funds bet on bruised bitcoin's allure

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A growing number of funds are betting on the long-term appeal of bitcoin and ether, a gritty gambit in the depths of a crypto winter. Unfazed by a collapse in prices over the past 11 months, investment firms have unleashed a flurry of exchange-traded funds, anticipating that elite cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology will eventually prevail.
Reuters

Goldman plans major overhaul to combine key units -source

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is planning a major reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions with its storied investment banking and trading businesses being merged into a single unit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Reuters

German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
Reuters

Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy U.S. case

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to mortgage-linked investments in the United States, the latest pay-out related to past blunders that have battered the Swiss bank's reputation.
Reuters

Marketmind: Movin' on up

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Whisper it, but the rebound underway on Wall Street - which is lifting markets and risk appetite everywhere - may have legs.
NME

Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says

Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
Reuters

Dollar higher but gains in check as risk appetite rebounds

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, shaking off some of the weakness of the previous session, but a revival in risk appetite in global financial markets kept a lid on its gains.
TechCrunch

Top climate tech deals net nearly $4B in Q3, outpacing other industries

While the broader market might be cooling, climate tech continues to be a hot ticket, with investment figures for top deals in Q3 outpacing the two previous quarters this year. In total, five climate tech startups made CB Insights’ top 10 equity deals list in Q3, pulling in a combined $3.7 billion. That far exceeds last quarter’s $2.5 billion across eight top startups and Q1’s $1.4 billion across five top startups.
Reuters

Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan

COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage.
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy