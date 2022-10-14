Prop 28 will increase funding for the arts. SF students need it

Kids draw during the grand opening of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) lab at the Chinese Immersion School at De Avila in San Francisco, Calif. Friday, May 6, 2016. Jessica Christian, S.F. Examiner

California's Prop 28 is running a completely unopposed campaign.

That comes as no surprise — there's been little disagreement with funding arts programs in public schools.

Studies show that when children have access to the arts while in school, their social and emotional wellbeing is greater and they are more likely to go to college.

Ron Machado, director of the arts department at S.F. Unified, knows that a robust arts program could not be more important for students, but the real benefactors of Prop 28 might be art teachers.

"This funding will be hugely important," he said. "If we are able to standardize full time equivalent educators beyond elementary schools, we can support students' artistic journeys throughout their education. They can realize their inherent talents."

The school district introduced a campaign in January called "Arts and Creativity 2025," which seeks to introduce more variety in the arts offered at each school. This comes on the heels of an assessment performed by Mr Holland's Opus Foundation, which found that Black students were underrepresented in SFUSD music classes.

Arts Equity, the campaign's action plan, will reach out to students who are not typically served by standard art classes. These include not just students of color, but also non-native English speakers, students with special needs and those without prior experience in the arts.

"We strive to ensure that each and every SFUSD student receives a quality arts and creativity education that is rigorous, sustained, sequential, interdisciplinary, and culturally relevant," said former district superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews. "We are committed to breaking down existing barriers and creating new pathways for students of all backgrounds."

Prop 28 would require that a 1 percent minimum of state school funding be set aside for arts education. Some of the funding would go toward supplies, but most would primarily be reserved for hiring instructors.

The S.F. Unified arts department currently receives zero dollars from the district, said Machado. All funding for the arts programs at both public and charter schools in San Francisco comes from a municipal fund called the Public Education Enrichment Fund, which means that support can be unpredictable.

Laura Dudnick, an S.F. Unified spokesperson, affirmed that the district arts department would benefit from additional funding outside city sources.

"SFUSD understands that arts learning is an essential part of education for all students to prepare for college, career, and life," she said. "We are fortunate that San Franciscans are invested in making these opportunities available to SFUSD students and we look forward to seeing how California voters might build on that through Prop 28."

In large part, Art Equity is about consistency, Machado said. The campaign is hinged on building relationships between artistically underserved students and credentialed teachers. He believes that having an art teacher on-site full time is crucial for younger students. About a quarter of teachers are split between three or more sites, down from half last year.

The instability prevents long-term planning, said Machado. "City revenue is looking good right now, but we can't look like that forever."

"This proposition would help us solidify a pathway for art, in a lot of ways. We're trying to create that throughline," said Machado. "It doesn't matter where this comes from, every student deserves to have an art experience."