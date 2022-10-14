Read full article on original website
Related
There’s a New Beer Made Just for Your Dog
They say that a dog is a man's best friend. If that statement is true, then you might want to spend some time and crack open a cold one with your best friend. There's something about just hanging out with your friends while watching TV and drinking a cold beer that really makes a man feel at peace. Especially this time of year with all of the football games. My friends and I like to watch games and drink a cold beer or two as often as we can. It never fails, no matter whose house we are at, there is always a dog around that seems a little curious about what we are drinking. Well, I think I might have found a way for us to enjoy the game and beer, and let the dogs in on the action too.
msn.com
29 foods you may not know can be poisonous to your dog
Slide 1 of 30: As man's best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It's natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us. Part of the reason we can eat foods that they can't is that dogs are so much smaller than us. They also weigh far less, which means their bodies can't absorb things as quickly. "Foods that are perfectly suitable for human consumption, as well as other animals, may be toxic and even poisonous to your dog, posing a serious threat to their health and well-being," writes Canine Journal co-founder Michelle Schenker. "Why? Because all animals have very different rates of metabolism." Another problem is that dogs have voracious appetites and don't always know when to stop. Although some foods are not toxic in small doses, larger quantities can be fatal. Signs of food poisoning in dogs can vary widely, but key symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dilated pupils, loss of appetite, restlessness, staggering, and disorientation. If you suspect your dog has eaten something toxic, VetsNow recommends never to induce vomiting unless a poison control expert has instructed you to do so. Certain substances can actually cause more damage coming back up and are best left in a dog's stomach. To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call for advice at (888) 426-4435. Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of which human foods can be dangerous, Stacker put together a slideshow of common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. You may also like: Most popular house-friendly dogs.
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
How and when to harvest pumpkins for Halloween
Experts reveal everything you need to know about harvesting pumpkins in time for the spooky season
I’m a chef – The best-frozen food finds at Costco including one as low as $2 per pound
COSTCO shoppers are always looking for the next best deal, and one chef is helping them find it. Bobby Parrish, from FlavCity on Instagram and TikTok, shares his favorite healthy and affordable Costco finds. The chef and cookbook author recently shared a video where he recommended some frozen foods. He...
The Difference Between Pie Pumpkins And Carving Pumpkins
When spooky season hits, so does the urge to stab a pumpkin until it becomes a work of art. Then, there's also the urge to eat a pumpkin pie immediately. Have you ever noticed any differences between baking pumpkins, also known as sugar pumpkins, and jack-o-lantern pumpkins? You may think that a pumpkin is a pumpkin no matter how you slice it. However, if you were to grab a carving pumpkin to celebrate the start of fall and use it to bake a mouth-watering pumpkin pie, your mouth would be left watering — but mostly as you're spitting it out. To avoid putting all that effort into your bake only to realize you chose the wrong type of pumpkin to start, it's best to learn a few key distinctions between the two.
gardeningknowhow.com
Grow Potatoes In Fall For A Late Harvest
Many cuisines feature potatoes, a starchy tuber that lends itself to a host of dishes. Growing your own potatoes ensures an organic supply of these long lasting spuds. Growing potatoes in fall is often preferable in areas with hot summers, as they are a cool season crop. Wondering how late can you plant potatoes? The answer depends on your growing zone.
I Finally Tried the Pop Corn of My Youth, Jiffy Pop: Was It Good?
Growing up as a kid in the 1970s Jiffy Pop was a thing. Yet it was a thing that my parents, nor my wife's parents ever bought for our families. So the last time we made a store trip Kathy decided she wanted to try it. Here's how we thought it tasted, and how the cooking process turned out.
12tomatoes.com
How To Get Crispy Turkey Skin Without The Deep Fryer
Every American has seen a commercial or glanced at those magazine covers in the checkout aisle, and they all have the same image — a golden turkey with perfectly crispy skin. Since we don’t live in a Norman Rockwell painting, we sadly can’t rely on visual effects to get these stylized results. And while you might think this turkey skin is perfected through some magical means, you’d be surprised to find out that you don’t have to butter up a bird and dip it into a deep fryer. Getting crackling, crispy golden skin requires only two ingredients, and I’m sure you already have them in your home.
dogsnaturallymagazine.com
Taste Of The Wild Dog Food Reviews
Taste of the Wild is a popular dog food brand owned by Schell & Kampeter Inc, the manufacturer of Diamond Pet Foods, Kirkland, Solid Gold, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Natural Balance and more. Taste of the Wild prides itself on safety testing and claims they regularly test for mycotoxins and that they test their fats for oxidation. This is likely necessary since Diamond had a significant recall for mycotoxins (a toxic mold found in grains) back in 2005.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0