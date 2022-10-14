Read full article on original website
Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'
A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
komando.com
Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?
Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
Doctor fishes ‘bizarre’ discovery out of woman’s eye in viral California TikTok video
It had been “sitting under the eyelid for a month,” the doctor said.
Man Trying To Walk a Dog for the First Time Goes Viral: 'I Cried Tears'
A video of a man allegedly walking a dog for the first time has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 1.1 million views and more than 100,000 likes at the time of writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @nadineandmissy shows a man being awkwardly hurried along while...
PETS・
iheart.com
MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye
Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
Meet the woman whose 'face is melting' due to a rare condition
Wiang Boonmee, a 63-year-old grandmother, hailing from the beautiful country of Thailand, whose face is melting due to a rare genetic condition. This old woman went blind and has a deformed nose and twisted mouth due to the melting of her face. An abnormal growth spread across her face when she was a little girl, causing the tragedy.
Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes
28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.
People call for adult-only planes after child screams on entire 29-hour flight
Babies crying on flights is always a divisive topic - while some people are adamant that 'child-free flights' should exist, others take the opinion that babies cry, and other passengers need to get over it. The argument has recently emerged on TikTok, after one social media user shared a video...
Woman issues warning after cosmetic procedure leaves her looking like ‘Halloween character’
A woman was left horrified after a botched 'thread lift' left her 'looking like a Halloween character'. Milly Powell, 27, from Cheshire, is urging others to do their research before committing to a cosmetic procedure, after she was left 'unrecognisable' when she opted for a thread lift at a UK clinic.
Video: Here is a spooky robotic arm that can fool people into believing it’s a real human hand
What would be your first reaction when you see a grey-colored robotic hand mimicking your real hand’s (assuming that the reader is a human) movements and functions? You’d be shocked and spooked, right? Well, a robotics company in Poland has managed to create such an unbelievable artificial hand for real, New Atlas reported.
Mind-blowing illusion uses ‘brain hack’ to totally fool your eyes
THIS optical illusion is sure to put your head in a spin. It presents two rotating rings made up of six, egg-shaped dots. The rings appear to be moving at different speeds. They are, however, both spinning at the same rate. The illusion was posted to Twitter on October 8...
Man Finds His Missing Nose Ring in Lung 5 Years Later
A self-proclaimed piercing addict was ecstatic to find a nose ring he had lost five years ago while sleeping. However, he was not nearly as excited to learn that it somehow managed to get lodged inside his lung. According to the New York Post, 35-year-old Joey Lykins woke up one...
