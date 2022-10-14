ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Gas Prices Lower, Diesel Prices Rise

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a sharp rise in gas prices over the last few weeks, there was a decline last week. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.2 cents, averaging $3.74. The national average has declined 5.4 cents, averaging $3.86. The national decline is due...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Helped Pick Central Minnesota’s Soundtrack For National Farmers Day!

Today, although it's late, is still National Farmers Day. It's a day where we are asked to take some time and think about all the great things that producers and farmers across the US do for us. Think about it, the work of a few, many unknown to you or I, feeds millions and millions of people not just here in the USA, but across the world! Thank you farmers and producers for all that you grow and nurture for our future enjoyment.
POLITICS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph

The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy