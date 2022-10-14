Read full article on original website
Related
Are You Prepared? Winter Parking Regulations Start Soon In St. Cloud
With the surprise of snow showers this past week, I started thinking about the winter parking regulations throughout central Minnesota. Just when do they go into effect, and what do you need to know?. WINTER PARKING IN ST. CLOUD. According to the city of St. Cloud's website, winter parking regulations...
Minnesotans – Do You Know How You Are Receiving Your Frontline Worker Pay?
DO YOU KNOW IF YOU'RE GETTING FRONTLINE WORKER PAY?. My friend applied for Frontline Worker Pay in Minnesota in early June. They sent my friend an email notification on June 23rd, that they were still being considered for Frontline pay, and that they should watch their email for future correspondence regarding their application.
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
MN FarmLink Working To Connect Retiring Farmers and Beginning Farmers
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A website that connects beginning farmers with farmers considering retirement is getting a facelift. Minnesota FarmLink is a listing service where beginning farmers can connect with farmers that are considering retirement and have land to rent or sell. The website also has a section where...
Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
Gas Prices Lower, Diesel Prices Rise
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a sharp rise in gas prices over the last few weeks, there was a decline last week. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.2 cents, averaging $3.74. The national average has declined 5.4 cents, averaging $3.86. The national decline is due...
History Lesson Through St. Cloud’s Oldest Cemetery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of people had the opportunity to learn about some of St. Cloud's most notable residents on Saturday during the first Sundown Cemetery Tour. The sold-out event was organized by the Stearns History Museum and was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud's oldest active cemetery.
You Helped Pick Central Minnesota’s Soundtrack For National Farmers Day!
Today, although it's late, is still National Farmers Day. It's a day where we are asked to take some time and think about all the great things that producers and farmers across the US do for us. Think about it, the work of a few, many unknown to you or I, feeds millions and millions of people not just here in the USA, but across the world! Thank you farmers and producers for all that you grow and nurture for our future enjoyment.
Granite City Pet Hospital Plans New Location in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Pet Hospital is planning on moving to a new location in south St.Cloud. During Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting, the board approved a Planned Unit Development for the business to move to the corner of Cooper Avenue South and 33rd Street South. The...
Where I Would Take Someone I Hate in St. Cloud
There is a new trend on TikTok where users share where they would take someone they hate for a day out around their hometowns. I want in on this trend. Here is where I would take someone I hate around the St. Cloud area for a day. First of all,...
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Veteran’s Service Dog Lost In St. Cloud
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog. The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar. The veteran says the dog...
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph
The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Luxemburg in Pictures [GALLERY]
Luxemburg is an unincorporated town just south of St. Cloud which is largely in the city limits of St. Augusta. Luxemburg is named for the country of Luxembourg where many of its early settlers came from.
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
Mark it on the Calendar: St. Cloud’s First Snow of the Season Fell October 14th, 2022
Mark it on your calendar, St. Cloud saw the first flurries of the fall 2022 season on October 14th. I was up in the wee hours of the morning around 4 AM getting ready for work, and as my husband came inside from taking the dog out he said, "you're not going to like this but it's snowing."
Social Security Benefits Go Up in January
UNDATED (WJON News) - It’s good news for over a million Minnesotans. The Social Security Administration has announced an 8.7% boost in monthly benefits starting in January. The cost of living adjustment is the largest since 1981. A-A-R-P State Director Cathy McLeer says the extra money comes at a...
Your Dog Can Celebrate Fall in Minnesota With Busch Light
Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0